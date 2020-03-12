Obituary: Alexander Gromoshak, 97

Alexander Gromoshak, husband of the late Reatha (Williams) Gromoshak, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 8th in his Terryville, CT home surrounded by family, cherished friends, and devoted caregivers. Born in Terryville on February 24, 1922, Alex is the son of the late Harry and Orina Gromoshak. He is a proud World War II Veteran of the United States Navy’s Seabee Battalion. Subsequent to his service, he was employed by White Oak Local #478 as an Operating Engineer. Alex was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church and a member of the Bristol and Thomaston Fish & Game Clubs, the American Legion Plymouth Post #20, and the bygone Ukrainian Club. Most notable of Alex’s hobbies and interests was his love of the breeding of beagles and springer spaniels for their use in hunting. Hunting, fishing, gardening, and the out-of-doors in general were his passions. Neighbors would report seeing Alex, even in his later years, mowing, housepainting, snowblowing, and shoveling and would admire his unwavering determination. Alexander is survived by his son Gary A. Gromoshak of Terryville, his daughters Theresa Manchester of Plainville and Sandra L. Gromoshak of Hudson, NH, and his stepdaughter Jean Bonito of Ossining, NY. He is further survived by his granddaughter, Alexandra M. Manchester of Bristol, CT and her children Kameron and Ethan Turan along with many nieces and nephews. Those who have predeceased Alex are his son David and his stepdaughter Judith Meachem. Alex remains lovingly remembered by Judith’s 3 children Jerry, Joseph, and JoAnn all of whom reside in upstate New York. The last of 9 children, Alexander is further predeceased by his 8 siblings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14th at 9:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, located at 169 Main St., Terryville, to St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church for a Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. The church is located at 35 Allen St., Terryville. A burial with military honors will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Thereafter, everyone is invited back to the church hall for a luncheon reception. Calling hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13th at Scott Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory, please visit: www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.

