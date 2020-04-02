Welcome back: You’re the Tops

Tops Marketplace shoppers were greeted to full shelves and fresh produce, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. “We’re going to rebuild,” John Salerno and Betsy Tooker said at a candlelight vigil the day after fire ravaged the local landmark on March 3, 2019. “We’re going to make it bigger and better.” The co-owners fufilled that promise last week when the grocery store reopened its doors to offer residents another essential source of groceries and supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. We say, welcome back!

Related