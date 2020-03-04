Southington police blotter for the March 6 edition

Classifieds Announcements (4) Household Pets (1) Legal -Public Notice (2) Lost & Found (1) Employment (12) Healthcare (2) Help Wanted (10) Merchandise (14) Articles for Sale (6) Computers - Access (1) Furniture (6) Wanted to Buy (1) Real Estate for Rent (16) Apartments (11) Condos for Rent (1) Houses for Rent (2) Rooms (1) Vacation Rentals (1) Services (6) Electrical (1) General Services (1) Hauling Services (1) Masonry (1) Roofing (1) Tree Care (1) Transportation (4) Autos for Sale (1) Sport Utility (1) Trucks & Vans (1) Wanted Automotive (1)