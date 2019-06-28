Plantsville school will be renamed after Oshana

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Board of Education has voted to rename Plantsville Elementary School after former long-time BOE member Zaya A. Oshana, who passed away in 2017.

The decision was made after an effort on the board to designate South End Elementary School failed.

Oshana served the BOE for 34 years.

An ad-hoc committee was formed to determine, first, if Oshana met the criteria to have a school facility named after him. Then, the committee was charged with bringing forth a recommendation of which school should be re-named. The committee deliberated between Flanders, Plantsville and South End Elementary Schools.

A recent population study had suggested Flanders may close at some point in the future, so Flanders was ruled out, and some community members argued Plantsville School had historic ties to the Plants brothers of Plantsville. Others argued South End was historic in itself as it was named after an original schoolhouse of Southington.

Ultimately, the committee felt the historic background of South End Elementary School was preserved in the original South End Schoolhouse. They brought forth the recommendation to rename South End after Oshana.

“I thought about South End’s slogan, ‘The small school with a big heart,’” said BOE member Patricia Queen, who also served on the ad-hoc committee. “I hope they would accept Zaya Oshana in their big heart, because he had a big heart, too.”

BOE member Bob Brown said the conversation was “an emotional issue,” as he had heard from many community members who were strongly against renaming South End Elementary School.

“I would be in favor of a different school,” said Brown. He stated the historic background of Plantsville School would live on in many other ways, such as through the Plantsville post office or the many businesses with “Plantsville” in their names. “I do, however, think the South End name would disappear if the school was named after Zaya Oshana.”

BOE chair Brian Goralski said the Plantsville School was named after the village, not the brothers themselves.

“The Plantsville brothers didn’t build the school, or donate money to do so,” said Goralski. “The one school I would not vote for is South End, and I fear if the motion for South End goes forward, we won’t get the six votes we need to rename a school after Mr. Oshana.”

A motion was made to rename South End Elementary School after Oshana. It failed, earning only two votes. A motion was then made to rename Plantsville Elementary School after Oshana. It passed 7-1 with Terri Carmody, chair of the ad-hoc committee, voting against it.

Zaya G. Oshana, current BOE member and son of the late Zaya A. Oshana, from deliberations on votes on the matter.

No BOE operating budget funds will be allocated to the re-naming process. The original community members who brought forth the petition to name a school after Oshana will be responsible for raising funds for signage and any other related costs.