Southington police blotter for the March 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations between Sunday, March 1 and Sunday, March 8:
Sunday, March 1
- Nicole Bernier, 37, of 1218 Woodruff St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
- Aaron Kanute, 36, of 92 Skyline Dr., Southington, was charged with second offence driving under the influence.
- Robert Martino, 46, of 332 Mulberry St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, March 2
- Andrew Curran, 52, of 1260 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott, was charged with second offence driving under the influence, operating a vehicle under suspension, operating an unregistered vehicle, and seatbelt violation.
- Waldon Anderson Jr., 72, of 51 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and following too close.
Wednesday, March 4
- Bronwyn Hodgkinson, 24, of 85 Eden Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Renee Rasmussen, 30, of 495 Glen St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace and first degree threatening.
- Dean Delguidice, 47, of 124 Norton St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Thursday, March 5
- Anthony Fasolo, 54, of 1 Wells Dr., Farmington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
Friday, March 6
- Jerrell Jamison, 27, of 72 Lockhart Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, and third degree assault.
Saturday, March 7
- Stephanie Evoy, 36, of 6 Burwell Ave., Southington, was charged with interfering with officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to maintain lane.
- Alba Hernandez, 38, of 479 Long Ln., Middletown, was charged with driving under the influence and wrong way on divided highway.
Sunday, March 8
- Darryl Flowers, 21, of 140 Fulkerson Dr., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Salvatore Sanford, 69, of 2 Parkview Dr., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order.
- Lucila Barreto, 31, of 535 South St., Southington, was charged with fourth degree larceny.