Plainville police blotter for the March 20 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from March 9 to March 11:
- Alyssa N. Armstrong, 26, of 194 Stony Mill Lane, East Berlin, was arrested on Monday, March 9, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal a turn or stop.
- Joshua M. Jackson, 30, of 146 Milford Street Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with four counts of violation of a protective order, and failure to obey a stop sign.
- Ashley D. Weinhofer, 28, of 65 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest.
- Rene A. Velasco Jr., 31, of 62 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Dale J. Quereux, 48, of 97 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Otniel Aponte, 31, of 77 Theodore Napper Lane, Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
Advertisement