Bristol police blotter for the March 20 edition

The Bristol Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, March 9 to Sunday, March 15:
- Luis Manuel Salas, 40, of 102 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 9, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear.
- Mark R. Hayes, 29, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear in two separate cases.
- Emanuel Maldonado, 38, of 187 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with one count of second degree breach of peace, and criminal possession of a firearm or electric defense weapon.
- Jameson Allen Shaw, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear in two separate cases.
- Sheri A. Unger, 58, of 10 Arnold Ct. Apt .C, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear.
- Adam Lewis Lestorti, 31, of 92 Danbury Ln, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, and charged with one count of sixth degree larceny, and second degree failure to appear in a separate case.
- Tyler Robertson, 18, of 479 Shrub Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, and charged with one count of second degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree larceny, second degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit second degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Erik Tharpe, 47, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear in two separate cases, and disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and second degree threatening in a separate case.
- Everett J. Garcia, 30, 190 Moody St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and charged with one count of sale of a narcotic substance.
- Adam Lewis Lestorti, 31, of 92 Danbury Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and charged with one count of fourth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny, two counts of fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth larceny, and one count of organized retail theft of less than $10,000, and two counts of fifth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny in a separate case.
- Raoul Lopez, 27, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and charged with one count of sale of a narcotic substance.
- Marcus A. Solis, 30, of 124 North St. Fl .1, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and charged with one count of sale of a narcotic substance in three separate cases.
- Ashley Williams-Sak, 30, of 34 Mandy Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, and charged with one count of second degree breach of peace, and third assault.
- Ryan J. Brewer-leone, 29, of 54 Anthony Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 13, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear in three separate cases, and one count of first degree failure in a separate case.
- Jesus Rivera, 25, of 150 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 13, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear.
- Jennifer Roy, 46, of Kearney St., Terryville, was arrested on Friday, March 13, and charged with one count of operation of a unregistered motor vehicle, operation under suspension, first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone, and second degree failure to appear in a separate case.
- David B. Chesanek, 33, of 58 Prospect St. Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with one count of second degree failure to appear.
- Tara M. Simard, 41, of 253 High St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with one count of second degree breach of peace.
- Christopher Smith, 42, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with one count of criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and second degree failure to appear in a separate case.
- Darren Boibeaux, 30, of 11 Upson St., Apt. 13, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 15, and charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a contraband substance, or less than a half ounce of cannabis, third degree burglary, manufacturing, and possession of burglar’s tools, first degree criminal mischief and fifth degree larceny.
- George Andrew Randall, 37, of Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 15, and charged with one count of third degree criminal mischief, and fifth degree larceny.
- Amanda Torres, 24, of 115 High St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, March 15, and charged with one count of second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
