Health officials discuss COVID-19 risks, prevention

Plainville-Southington Health District director, Shane Lockwood, and State Rep. Dr. William Petit (R-22), the ranking member of the state public health committee, updated the town council with information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), during the council meeting held on Monday, March 2.

“I want to stress, right now the risk remains low,” said Lockwood. “I’m much more concerned right now about the flu. Luckily a lot of the things we do to protect ourselves against the flu protect against this too.” He also added that the state is now able to start testing for COVID-19.

Petit and Lockwood said that there are simple precautions that can be taken each day to help protect individuals and families, such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and staying home if you think you may be sick. Other precautions include avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces with a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

“It’s a virus that causes a condition that is similar to colds in mild cases and the flu in severe case. Kids seem to have done reasonably well, elderly with co-morbidities seem to not do as well, very similar to the flu, although the flu sometimes really hits the kids under a year in a big way,” said Petit, who remarked that one of the critical issues may be due to the fact that people can be asymptomatic for approximately two weeks.

Lockwood said the health care industry has been watching the evolution of COVID-19 for the past two months, and that it will continue to evolve in the coming months. Due to extensive and on-going training, local health departments across the state are “very well prepared.”

Advertisement

“This is not new for us; we’ve been taking part in pandemic planning for the better part of 20 years. Over those 20 years we’ve hosted and taken part in numerous drills and exercises. After every drill and exercise we update our plans based on lessons learned,” said Lockwood. “We’ve also been through real life experiences with this between SARS in 2003, H1N1 in 2009, MERS-CoV in 2014, and then that Ebola scare a couple years ago—this is something that we’ve actually experienced and as we experience it we go back and edit our plans for the best response.”

Both assured citizens that the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Connecticut Hospitals Association (CHA) have been releasing up-to-date information as it becomes available. All of that information can be found by visiting the Plainville-Southington Health District website, pshd.org, as well as the DPH website which can be accessed via CT.gov.

At the time of this meeting, Petit reported that there had been about 90 confirmed cases in the United States with six deaths, which had been mostly in the Washington state area. The Plainville-Southington Health District released information on Sunday, March 8, regarding the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. According to the release, “The first three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. Two were residents of New York and worked in Bridgeport, Norwalk and/or Danbury Hospitals; the other was a resident of Wilton.”

“PSHD encourages residents to use every day preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Lockwood in the release. “Wash hands frequently with warm soap and water, and cover your cough and sneeze. Remain home if you feel sick or experience symptoms similar to COVID-19.” Symptoms may appear about two weeks after exposure, and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

For more information and health updates, visit the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District at www.pshd.org.