Bristol fire report for the March 27 edition

The Bristol Fire Department announced the following incidents from Saturday, Feb. 21 to Tuesday, March 10:
Saturday, Feb. 21
- 830 Middle St., lock-out
- 44 Lewis Rd., lock-out
- 246 Tyler Way, good intent call
- 200 Blakeslee St., lock-out
Sunday, Feb. 22
- Pine St. & Emmett St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 22 Jay Ln., carbon monoxide incident
- 201 Lake Ave., sprinkler activation due to malfunction
- 141 Beths Ave., water evacuation
- 22 Curtiss Ave., public service
- 250 Jacobs St., forest, woods or wildland fire
- 75 Union St., unauthorized burning
Sunday, Feb. 23
- 284 N Main St., lock-out
- 1 Orchard Park Rd., N/A
- 86 Anthony Dr., unauthorized burning
- 70 Locust St., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
- 99 Jefferson Ave., water or steam leak
- 68 Douglas Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 59 Kelley St., heat detector activation due to malfunction
Monday, Feb. 24
- 107 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- Stafford Ave. & Marvin St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 275 Terryville Rd., smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 55 Fairfield St., CO detector activation due to malfunction
- 44 Village St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- 46 Conlon St., smoke detector activation, no fire
- 22 High St., person in distress
- 63 Bel Air Dr., good intent call
- 126 Maureen Dr., lock-out
- 14 Ward St., smoke or odor removal
- 55 Beths Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- 1175 Farmington Ave., local alarm system, malicious false alarm
- 750 Stevens St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
- 64 Race St., lock-out
- 357 Birch St., cooking fire, confined to container
- 9 Irving St., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
Thursday, Feb. 27
- 95 Prestige Ln., hazardous condition
- 34 Upson St., false alarm or false call
- Summer St. & Center St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- Pine St. & Todd St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- Pine St. & Middle St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 140 Woodland St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle
Friday, Feb. 28
- 55 Gaylord St., assist police or other governmental agency
- Stewart St. & Farmington Ave., power line down
- 130 Ivy Dr., dispatched & cancelled en route
- 556 King St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
- 51 View St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 261 Brook St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 597 Farmington Ave., central station, malicious false alarm
Saturday, Feb. 29
- 62 Martin Rd., unauthorized burning
- Lake Ave. & Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 124 Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm
- 34 Upson St., smoke or odor removal
- 921 Pine St., smoke or odor removal
Sunday, March 1
- 96 Sterling Way, smoke or odor removal
- East Rd. & Union St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
Monday, March 2
- 102 North St., dispatched & cancelled en route
- 200 Prospect St., water or steam leak
- 15 Riverside Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 255 N Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 826 Pine St., water or steam leak
Tuesday, March 3
- 284 N Main St., steam, other gas mistaken for smoke
- 15 Pine St., lock-in
- 839 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 110 Middle St., lock-out
- 191 Queen St., dispatched & cancelled en route
- 10 Crown St., passenger vehicle fire
- 121 Farmington Ave., hazmat release investigation w/ no hazmat
Wednesday, March 4
- 200 Jerome Ave., police matter
- 55 Gaylord St., medical assist, assist EMS crew
- Moody St. & King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- Center St. & Summer St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries
Thursday, March 5
- 150 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 40 Beechwood Ln., electrical wiring/equipment problem
- 28 Gridley St., person in distress
- 552 Farmington Ave., dispatched & cancelled en route
- 157 South St., lock-out
- 525 Waterbury Rd., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
- 15 Holt St., breakdown of light ballast
Friday, March 6
- 8 Matilda Dr., power line down
- 8 Knollwood Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction
- 41 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm
- 81 North St., lock-out
- 350 Rambler St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
- 321 Stonecrest Dr., arcing, shorted electrical equipment
- Holt St. & King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
Saturday, March 7
- Mix St. & Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 52 Sheila CT., assist police or other governmental agency
- 1477 Stafford Ave., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue
- 1363 Stafford Ave., unauthorized burning
- 347 Riverside Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries
Sunday, March 8
- 99 Farmington Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem
- 645 Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries
- 255 Main St., lock-out
- 462 Washington St., unauthorized burning
- 250 Jacobs St., good intent call
- 64 Kilmartin Ave., building fire
- 1325 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire – unintentional
Monday, March 9
- Farmington Ave. & Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- Lake Ave. & Glenn St., motor vehicle accident with injuries
- 38 Gridley St., lock-out
- 53 Lufkin Ln., unauthorized burning
- Davis Dr. & Quaker Ln., passenger vehicle fire
- 101 Lake Ave., person in distress
- 153 Jacqueline Dr., good intent call
- 164 Fern Hill Rd., good intent call
- 170 Fair St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 201 Center St., unauthorized burning
Tuesday, March 10
- 180 Riverside Ave., lock-out
- 37 Garden St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional
- 814 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup
- 68 Lewis St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
- 747 Pine St., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
- 623 Farmington Ave., lock-out
- 196 South St., smoke or odor removal
- Lake Ave. & Sunnydale Ave., oil or other combustible liquid spill
- 55 Gaylord St., unauthorized burning