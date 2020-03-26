Bristol restaurants try to stay open as rules change

With Gov. Ned Lamont having signed an executive order limiting restaurants to non-alcoholic beverages and take-out/delivery services only, Bristol restaurants are being forced to close down, which is leading to lost income for employers and employees.

Numerous Bristol restaurants have resorted to providing residents with take-out and delivery options to still serve the public, such as Rodd’s on The Go, 850 Farmington Ave.

Rodd’s On the Go is a takeout option of Rodd’s Restaurant Diner. Owner Gina Legnani-Pellrine said the diner had closed to the public for indoor eating at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and now she and her staff will be providing meals via take-out. Her staff has also volunteered to deliver food if needed.

Rodd’s On the Go serves pre-made meals. “I never know what I’m going to have until I make it,” said Legnani-Pellrine. Some meals that are regularly in stock are meatloaf, ziti, eggplant, chicken parm, and pasta. “I always have fish, seafood, meat pies, chicken pot pies,” said Legnani-Pellrine.

Customers can either call ahead of time to see what is available for the day, or come to the restaurant, and find out in person. The full menu is available on the website at rodds.net.

Advertisement

When customers come to pick up their items, they can pay by cash or card, but they are required to remain outside the building. They should call the restaurant from their vehicle at (860)261-7339, or knock on the door to let the restaurant know they have arrived to pick up their order, and then someone will bring their order out to them.

Legnani-Pellrine prepares the meals every day, starting around 3 a.m. Rodd’s Restaurant is open for take-out from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. Rodd’s On the Go is open for take-out/delivery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Legnani-Pellrine is not just a business owner, she is also a wife, mother, and grandmother. She not only has her employees to worry about, but her family as well.

“I’m worried about it. My son is working, my daughter- in-law has my two grandkids; they can’t work. My daughter has her own house, she works for me, and is a hairdresser. My 16-year-old son goes out, my 20 year old can’t work. They’re bored at home, they‘re scared for me, I’m scared for me. Financially, it’s a strain, emotionally it’s a strain. I’m worried about mother,” said Legnani-Pellrine. “I just want to help the community, pay my staff, and keep my family safe.”

The Ninety Nine Restaurant on Pine Street is providing curbside and To-Go services with a limited to-go only menu.

Lisa DeMartin Rinaldini, the administrator of the Facebook’s “Bristol Talks” has reached out to the Bristol community along with neighboring communities to help residents find out what their take-out/delivery options are.

“I know all of the businesses are going to need any help they can get right now. I asked local businesses to message me with details. I am happy with the list so far, and will continue to update the list.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jamila Young, email her at News@BristolObserver.com.