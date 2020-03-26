Write to city seniors isolated by pandemic

The City of Bristol has created an”All-Heart Pen Pal” program in an attempt to reduce social isolationism in the Nursing Care-Convalescent Home communities that have banned visitors, and to encourage literacy for the children doing school work from home, as well as for anyone from the community in general.

The Mayor’s Office has received permission from the following facilities to have notes, artwork or cards sent to these Bristol facilities via United States Mail, or by dropping the items off in the lobby.,

The Pines, Attention: Barbara Andrews, 61 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.

Countryside Manor, Attention: Joel Carmichael, 1660 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

Ingraham Manor, Attention: Ashley Soyka, 400 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010 (Emails also accepted to asoyka@bristolhospital.org).

Village Green, Attention: Christopher Lathrop, 23 Fair Street, Bristol, CT 06010

Shady Oaks, Attention: Tyson Belanger, 344 Stevens St. Bristol, CT 06010

Sheriden Woods, Attention: Liz Carmichael, 321 Stonecrest Drive, Bristol CT 06010