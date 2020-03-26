Southington town hall closed; Government resources available

The Connecticut Department of Public Health published a list of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 23. According to the list, there were three confirmed cases in Southington, and 415 total in the state. Of that, 54 were hospitalized, and 10 have died.

According to the March 23 data, 83 towns in Connecticut still haven’t reported cases. Sixty-nine towns had one to five cases. Sixteen towns had six to 50 cases. Westport town had over 50 cases.

With its proximity to New York, it’s no surprise that Fairfield County (270 cases) has been hit the hardest. Towns that had over 10 cases include: Danbury (15), Darien (11), Greenwich (31), Hartford (11), Norwalk (28), Ridgefield (13), Stamford (30) and Westport (74).

Due to Governor Ned Lamont’s most recent executive order, Southington town departments are closing down to only essential personnel.

The police department, fire department, water pollution control and community services remain fully staffed. Highway and parks are maintaining a crew on a rotating bases. Parks in town and the linear trail remain open, but playscapes are closed to the public.

The following town departments are operating with essential personnel and providing limited service: the town manager, assessor’s, building, engineering, finance, health, highway and parks, registrars of voters, sewer, tax, town clerk, town planner and zoning.

Some town department heads will be monitoring their emails and phones offsite, including the library, economic development, calendar house, youth services and recreation.

The town will continue to hold town meetings “when the meetings are necessary to continue town functions,” said town manager Mark Sciota.

“Please check our website as to what meetings will be held,” he said. “In most cases, there will be opportunity for public to view live- stream or listen on a conference call.”

Sciota advised that residents review town meeting agendas carefully.

“I would like to thank not only town staff but the citizens of Southington for using their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time,” said Sciota.

On Sunday morning, town council chair Victoria Triano shared a video to Southington residents via Facebook. She, along with minority chair Chris Palmieri, Sciota, and the public health department chair Shane Lockwood recently met with vice president of Hartford HealthCare central district Gary Havican to provide an update.

“Mr. Havican was very clear that they have all of the equipment, staffing and beds that they need,” said Triano. “In the next few weeks, we may see an additional number of cases coming to the foreground.”

Triano said that medically, the town is set to handle any coming crisis. On the government side, she said the town is “completely united.”

“Every one of us wants to know what we can do, what’s next, and what we can provide,” she said. “We are working hard to get information out to you. We are working very hard to keep the safety and protection of our citizens at the forefront.”

She encouraged residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and help to prevent the disease from spreading.

“We need to take this seriously,” she said. “We need to stay home. We need to make sure that we are not getting contaminated, and we’re not acting as carriers. Keeping home and sheltering in place is the most important way to fight this thing.”

Triano encouraged residents to reach out to their town councilors with any questions they may have. Each council member’s name, phone number and email address is listed on the town website at Southington.org. Click the “government” tab, select “Town Council” from the menu on the left, then “Contact Town Council Members” on the right.

The following Town departments will be operating with essential personnel only and providing limited service. If necessary please contact these departments by phone or email:

Town manager—(860) 276-6200 or sciotam@southington. org or nicholsl@southington.org

Assessor’s—(860) 276-6205 or babont@southington.org

Building—(860) 276-6231 or smigelj@southington.org

Engineering—(860) 276-6231 or haydenk@southington.org

Finance—(860) 276-6222 or portelinhae@southington.org

Health—(860) 276-6275 or lockwoods@southington.org

Highway/parks—(860) 276-9430 or turnquista@southington. org

Registrars of voters—(860) 276-6268 or earlym@southington.org

Sewer—(860) 276-6233 or haydenk@southington.org

Tax—(860) 276-6259 or babont@southington.org

Town clerk—(860) 276-6211 or larkink@southington.org

Town planner—(860) 276-6248 or phillipsr@southington. org

Zoning—(860) 276-6250 or phillipsr@southington.org

The following town department heads will monitor their emails and phones offsite:

Library—(860) 628-0947 or sadowskik@southington.org

Economic development—(860) 276-6246 or perillol@ southington.org

Calendar house—(860) 621-3014 or verderameb@southington.org

Youth services—(860) 276-6281 or simmsc@southington. org

Recreation—(860) 276-6271 or lareayd@southington.org

Questions pertaining to town issues can be submitted through the town website at www.Southington.org under the town manager’s page. For questions pertaining to COVID-19, visit www.pshd.org.

