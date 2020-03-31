Southington releases an updated contact list for essential services

Town Manager Mark Sciota released an update on town services following Gov. Ned Lamont’s request.

The police department, fire department, water pollution control and community services will remain fully staffed. Highway and parks will maintain a crew on a rotating basis until further notice. Parks and the linear trail will remain open, but playscapes are closed to the public.

Officials remind residents to use social distancing while using town parks and the linear trail.

The Calendar House will have limited bus services for medical appointments and designated lunch deliveries.

Town meetings that are necessary to continue town functions will still be held through electronic means.

“Please check our website as to what meetings will be held,” said Sciota. “In most cases, there will be opportunity for the public to view live stream or listen on conference call. Please review agendas carefully.”

The following Town departments will be operating with essential personnel only and providing limited service. If necessary please contact these departments by phone or email:

Town manager—(860) 276-6200 or sciotam@southington.org or nicholsl@southington.org

Assessor’s—(860) 276-6205 or babont@southington.org

Building—(860) 276-6231 or smigelj@southington.org

Engineering—(860) 276-6231 or haydenk@southington.org

Finance–(860) 276-6222 or portelinhae@southington.org

Health—(860) 276-6275 or lockwoods@southington.org

Highway/parks—(860) 276-9430 or turnquista@southington.org

Registrars of voters—(860) 276-6268 or earlym@southington.org

Sewer—(860) 276-6233 or haydenk@southington.org

Tax—(860) 276-6259 or babont@southington.org

Town clerk—(860) 276-6211 or larkink@southington.org

Town planner—(860) 276-6248 or phillipsr@southington.org

Zoning—(860) 276-6250 or phillipsr@southington.org

The following town department heads will monitor their emails and phones offsite:

Library—(860) 628-0947 or sadowskik@southington.org

Economic development—(860) 276-6246 or perillol@southington.org

Calendar house—(860) 621-3014 or verderameb@southington.org

Youth services—(860) 276-6281 or simmsc@southington.org

Recreation (860) 276-6271 or lareayd@southington.org

Questions pertaining to town issues can be submitted through the town website at Southington.org under the town manager’s page. For questions pertaining to COVID-19, visit pshd.org.