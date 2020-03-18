Plainville Senior Center closed to the public

As of Tuesday, March 17, facilities such as the Plainville Senior Center will be closed to the public for at least the next two weeks. The closings have been enacted in an effort to slow the progression of COVID-19, known commonly as the Coronavirus.

Shawn Cohen, director of the senior center, announced that many of the center’s upcoming events would be postponed or cancelled, including the 45th anniversary celebration, which has been postponed until further notice.

“We are trying as best we can to keep everybody as safe as possible,” said Cohen.

The center will also be enacting some in house policies to keep members safe, such as a policy is limiting the number of people who can sit together at a lunch table to four. The center’s maintenance team has been instructed to wipe down all surfaces additional times throughout the day, and both Cohen and assistant director Rhonda Guberman alerted members of the Committee on Aging that the Dial-A-Ride bus is also being cleaned and disinfected multiple times throughout the day.

“We’re trying to do all of our spraying, cleaning, cleansing more than once a day, a couple times if we can, three times if we can, four times if we get to depending upon our schedule,” said Cohen. “But we have definitely increased it significantly.”

Town manager Robert Lee, said that all facilities that have been closed to the public—including the Plainville Public Library at 56 E Main Street—will remain closed for at least two weeks. At the end of the two week period, the closures will be re-evaluated, and updated information will be shared as it comes to light.

Updates regarding the spread of COVID-19 can be found by visiting the Plainville-Southington Health District website at www.PSHD.org, and the latest information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can be found through the State of Connecticut website at www.CT.gov/Coronavirus.