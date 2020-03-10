Governor to declare state of emergency

BY PAUL HUGHES REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday confirmed that he plans to declare a state of emergency in Connecticut to help the state respond to the spread of coronavirus disease.

Lamont announced on Twitter that he plans to sign declarations of a civil preparedness emergency and a public health emergency this afternoon that grant the governor and state commissioner of public health authority to take certain actions.

Two state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two New York state residents who worked in Connecticut hospitals have also tested positive.

Lamont had repeatedly stated Monday that he had no plan to declare a state of emergency, but that remained a possibility.

The possible actions that a civil preparedness order authorizes Lamont to take include travel bans, evacuations, and closures of schools, state and local government offices and buildings, and private businesses.

In a public health emergency, the governor can authorize the commissioner of public health to order people be isolated, quarantined, or vaccinated.

The governor’s order can also direct the commissioner to execute all or part of the public health emergency response plan.

Under state law, a committee of the six top legislative leaders and the four leaders of the legislature’s Public Health Committee can nullify civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations by a majority vote.

A civil preparedness emergency was last declared in 2018 when tornadoes and severe thunderstorms hit the state. There were four other declarations from 2011 through 2017, all stemming from blizzards or severe winter storms.

The last public health emergency was declared in October 2014. Then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued an executive order authorizing the quarantining of anyone who may have been exposed to Ebola. Two doctoral students from Yale University and a family of six from Liberia were quarantined before the order was lifted six months later.

A federal judge in 2018 dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the quarantine order that eight quarantined individuals and the Hartford-based Liberian Community Association of Connecticut brought. The decision is under appeal.