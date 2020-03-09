CIAC continues to evaluate sports contests for impacts from coronavirus

CHESHIRE, Conn. – The CIAC is collaborating with the office of the Commissioner of Education (SDE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) to stay up to date on how the coronavirus is impacting Connecticut schools. At this time, no schools in Connecticut have been closed.

According to a press release, the CIAC is closely monitoring the latest information and reports from the SDE and DPH. “Currently, we are proceeding with our boys swimming, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and hockey tournaments as scheduled,” officials said in a press release.

The CIAC will be evaluating tournaments on a daily basis to judge any impact of school closings or increased outbreaks and any changes will be shared in a timely manner. Over the past two weeks, the CIAC has successfully completed our indoor track, wrestling, gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading championships.

“We have communicated with our member schools to reinforce the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Connecticut DPH preventative recommendations as well as reinforcing the need to clean and sanitize spectator areas for schools hosting events,” officials said in the release, reminding students to make decisions based on their own health. “We remind student-athletes and parents that if they are sick, they should remain home from school and the game.”

For updates to tournament schedules or to check on rescheduled events, visit www.ciacsports.com.

