Transfer station to re-open, bulk pickup begins later in the month

Dominick Moschini, superintendent of roadways, announced that the transfer station on Granger Lane will open for the season this Saturday, April 4. The transfer station will only be open on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plainville residents must show identification, and there is a fee for disposal. A list of acceptable items is available on the town website, at PlainvilleCT.com.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the Plainville Public Works Department by calling (860) 793-0221 ext. 208. The Public Works Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

During the last meeting of the town council, town manager Robert Lee reported that spring bulk pick-up for items unable to fit in the normal rubbish collection, will take place on Mondays, and will from April 20 to June 29, with Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Bulk collection will resume for the fall season on Monday, Sept. 14, and will run through Monday, Oct. 26.

A list of acceptable items can be found on the town website.

Eligible residents must first call CWPM—(860) 793-6721—to schedule a pick up, and all calls placed by 3 p.m. on Friday can be scheduled for pick up on the following Monday.