Southington sports listings for the May 24 edition

SATURDAY, MAY 25

SOUTHINGTON

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT FROSHMORE TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southington High School. For the fourth consecutive year, underclassmen track athletes will compete in this invitational meet. Officials expect 750 to 1,000 athletes to compete from teams across the state.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

SOUTHINGTON

YOGA ON THE GREEN. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Southington town green, Main Street, Southington. Free but non-perishable donations for Bread for Life will be accepted (rain date June 10). No experience needed.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

SOUTHINGTON

RALLY FOR RYAN GOLF TOURNAMENT. At Hawks Landing CC, Southington. Supports 17-year-old Ryan Catlin who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in an ATV accident in 2017. Cost is $150 ($600 for a foursome). Dinner only is $50. Register at eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-ryan-2nd-annual-golf-tournament-tickets-58023872966?aff=erelexpmlt

THURSDAY, JULY 18

SOUTHINGTON

BREAD FOR LIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT. 8:30 a.m. registration and continental breakfast, 10 a.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. dinner and raffle, at Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. Cost is $150 per golfer ($40 for dinner only) and proceeds benefit Bread for Life’s children’s summer lunch program. Sponsorships available. More info at (860) 276-8389 or southingtonbreadforlife.org.

JUNE 24-JUNE 28

SOUTHINGTON

BLUE KNIGHT VOLLEYBALL CAMP. Camp fee $164, additional information at camppros.com/register/detail_new.aspx?ListingId=5988&OrgId=131. The camp runs June 24-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Southington High School. The camp will be staffed by Southington High School coach Rich Heitz, along with varsity and college players. More info, contact coachheitz@cox.net or (860) 621-8895.

NOW thru JULY 4

SOUTHINGTON

2019 WAYTON OPEN REGISTRATION. Register at waytonopen.com. Tournament runs July 6-14 at Southington High School. All skill levels are welcome, and all proceeds will benefit rescue dogs at Thank Dog Rescue. The tournament will also be hosting a multi-rescue dog adoption event on July 6 (Day 1). There are 12 divisions: Men’s A Singles; Men’s B Singles; Men’s 45+ Singles; Women’s Singles; Men’s A Doubles; Men’s B Doubles; Women’s Doubles; Mixed A Doubles; Mixed B Doubles; High School Boys Singles; High School Girls Singles; and High School Boys Doubles. The cost to play is $20 in the singles divisions and $40 in the doubles divisions. The tournament is looking for sponsors to help cover essential costs like water, balls and t-shirts. Contact waytonopen@gmail.com.

NOW thru July 31

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. 10 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Aug. 16 at Southington Country Club. Cost is $125 per person ($20 for dinner only), includes driving range, coffee, donuts, lunch, beer on the course, social hour, and awards buffet dinner at the Elks lodge. Contest prizes include 2019 Buick hole-in-one contest. Sponsorships are available. Contact Jodie Derwin (860) 518-9041.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

