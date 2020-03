Entertainment Listings for the March 13 edition

FRIDAY, MAR. 13

BRISTOL

‘VINYL REVOLUTION, BLONDIE, & BEYOND’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘BLIND DRIVE’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘PULSE’ PRE-PATTY DAY BASH. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘BEYOND THE WALL’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

‘3GCT’. 9 p.m., at Friends Café Restaurant and Bar, 15 N Liberty St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 10 a.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘KIDS ARTISTIC REVUE COMPETITION’. 4 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘DANIEL EL TRAVIESO’. 7:30 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

‘DVORAK’S EIGHTH’. 8 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

SINGLES DREAMERS DANCE. 7 p.m., at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Tickets $20, contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

SATURDAY, MAR. 14

BRISTOL

BETTER HALF BOOTCAMP WITH FIERCE FITNESS. 10 a.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/better-half-bootcamp-w-fierce-fitness-tickets.

FESTIVAL O’WINES & SPIRITS. 6 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. Tickets at charityauction.bid/BHWine.

MASS-CONN-FUSION. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘DIRTY DEEDS’ AC/DC EXPERIENCE. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 8 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘KIDS ARTISTIC REVUE COMPETITION’. 7 a.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘MET OPERA PRE-PREFORMANCE LECTURE’. 10:55 a.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘WAGNER’S DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER’. 12:55 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘DVORAK’S EIGHTH’. 8 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

SUNDAY, MAR. 15

SOUTHINGTON

‘NIGHTCAP’. 7 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL’ AUDITIONS. By appointment only, at Southington Community Theatre Hall, 1237 Marion Ave., Marion. Register at southingtoncommunitytheatre.org.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 2 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘KIDS ARTISTIC REVUE COMPETITION’. 4 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘DVORAK’S EIGHTH’. 3 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

MONDAY, MAR. 16

SOUTHINGTON

‘TIMMY MAIA VINYL MUSIC MONDAY’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAR. 17

BRISTOL

‘KEGS, EFFS, & LEGS’ ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY. 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

ONE DAY ONLY. 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

BRENDAN DONAHUE & THE LEPRECHAUN’S. 9 p.m., at Legends Sports Bar and Grill, 192 Pine St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘KENNY MEHLER ACOUSTIC’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

MILITARY VETERAN ART EXHIBIT OPENING NIGHT. 5:30 p.m., at Cheshire Public Library, 104 Main St., Cheshire. Presented by the Cheshire Art League.

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 18

BRISTOL

‘OPEN MIC NIGHT’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

SALSA DANCE LESSON. 6:45 and 7:45 p.m., at Delish Lounge, 12 E Main St., Bristol.

SIP & STITCH DIY CROCHET NECKLACE. 10 a.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at facebook.com/pg/bhbllc/events.

PROFESSIONAL YOUNG VISIONARIES OF TOMORROW NETWORKING EVENT. 6 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at CentralCTChambers.org.

SOUTHINGTON

‘DAN WATSON’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAR. 19

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘SANDOVAL BAND’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 10 a.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

FRIDAY, MAR. 20

BRISTOL

‘BEAUDOIN BROTHERS’. 7 p.m., at Delish Lounge, 12 E Main St., Bristol.

‘ZILLAWATT’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘SPELLBOUND’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘SEX & CANDY BEST OF THE 90S’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘19TH NERVOUS BREAKDOWN’ ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

‘RETROFIT’. 8:30 p.m., at Friends Café Restaurant and Bar, 15 N Liberty St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 8 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘CAYUGA CANAL GIRLS’. 8 p.m., at Phoenix Stage Company, 133 Main St., Oakville. Tickets at phoenixstagecompany.org.

‘NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE – KARA COONEY’. 7:30 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

‘RUMBA FLAMENCA’ HILL-STEAD’S SPRING L’AFFAIRE MUSICALE. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SATURDAY, MAR. 21

BRISTOL

‘CIRCLE SIX’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

PATRONES. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

‘THE SECOND CHANCE’ GOES IRISH. 7 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘ACOUSTIC ANESTHESIA’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘DEGENERATES’. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘ROCK 4 VETS 3’. 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

‘PENNY LANE BAND’ BEATLES TRIBUTE. 7 p.m., at First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. Tickets $20 per adult in advance, $25 at the door, children 12 and under free. All ages.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 8 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘CAYUGA CANAL GIRLS’. 8 p.m., at Phoenix Stage Company, 133 Main St., Oakville. Tickets at phoenixstagecompany.org.

‘THE BAD PLUS’. 8 p.m., at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

SINGLES DINNER AND THEATER. 5:30 p.m., at Paradise Pizza, 10 E Street, New Britain, and performance of Our Town at the Hole in the Wall Theater at 116 Main St., New Britain. Participant purchases own meal, theater tickets $23. Reserve by Friday, Mar. 20, call Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

THE ART OF SHEARING – A SHEEP TO SHAWL FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SUNDAY, MAR. 22

BRISTOL

‘CRUSADIST: QUEST FOR THE UNHOLY GRAIL’. 5 to 9:30 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol. Tickets $5.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 2 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

MONDAY, MAR. 23

SOUTHINGTON

‘MARTY Q SOLO’. 7 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAR. 24

BRISTOL

‘DJ TRIVIA OF CONNECTICUT’. 7:30 to 10 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘KENNY MEHLER ACOUSTIC’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 25

BRISTOL

‘OPEN MIC NIGHT’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

SALSA DANCE LESSON. 6:45 and 7:45 p.m., at Delish Lounge, 12 E Main St., Bristol.

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

FLOWER WORKSHOP. 6 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at yaymaker.com.

SOUTHINGTON

‘JAMIES JUNK SHOW’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDSAY, MAR. 26

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘SNAKEBITE’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

NEW MEMBER TOUR. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

FRIDAY, MAR. 27

BRISTOL

‘BANGCREEK PUPPIES’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘ROOM 113’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘TIMMY MAIA BAND’. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘LIMELIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO RUSH’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 8 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘CAYUGA CANAL GIRLS’. 3 p.m., at Phoenix Stage Company, 133 Main St., Oakville. Tickets at phoenixstagecompany.org.

‘STARQUEST REGIONAL COMPETITION’. 4 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

SATURDAY, MAR. 28

BRISTOL

‘ZERO ONE ZERO, ODDS OF EDEN, & REBEL MESSIAH’. 9 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

BERNADETTS. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘BROTHER OTHER’. 5 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘LA BACKSTAGE PASS’ 80S ROCK TRIBUTE. 9 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

‘AEROSMITH PARTY WITH LAST CHILD’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

OTHER

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 8 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘CAYUGA CANAL GIRLS’. 8 p.m., at Phoenix Stage Company, 133 Main St., Oakville. Tickets at phoenixstagecompany.org.

‘STARQUEST REGIONAL COMPETITION’. 7 a.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘DOGFIGHT’. 8 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE IN CONCERT. 1 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE IN CONCERT. 7 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets at bushnell.org.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

NEEKEEPING AT HOME. 1 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SUNDAY, MAR. 29

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘STARQUEST REGIONAL COMPETITION’. 7 a.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘OF MICE AND MEN’. 2 p.m., at Landmark Community Theater, 158 Main St., Thomaston. Tickets at tickets.landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

‘DOGFIGHT’. 2 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

‘CAYUGA CANAL GIRLS’. 3 p.m., at Phoenix Stage Company, 133 Main St., Oakville. Tickets at phoenixstagecompany.org.

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. 11 a.m., at Farmington Canal, Cornwall Ave., Cheshire. No charge for walk. For information contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 2 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

WEST HARTFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA FEATURING MELISSA MORGAN. 3 p.m., at Roberts Theater at Kingswood Oxford School, 170 Kingswood Road, West Hartford. Tickets $20 general seating, $15 seniors and students at the door, online at whso.org, or by calling (860) 521-4362 .

MONDAY, MAR. 30

BRISTOL

‘DINNER WITH THE MEDIUM’. 6 p.m., at Delish Lounge, 12 E Main St., Bristol. Tickets at delishlounge.com.

SOUTHINGTON

‘JOON UNPLUGGED’. 7 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAR. 31

BRISTOL

‘DJ TRIVIA OF CONNECTICUT’. 7:30 to 10 p.m., at Bleachers Bar, 300 Middle St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘KENNY MEHLER ACOUSTIC’. 8 p.m., at Tipping Chair Tavern, 1783 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk., Milldale.

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 1

BRISTOL

PAINT A BOARD. 6:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at drinkablearts.com.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APR. 2

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, APR. 3

BRISTOL

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘BED, BREAKFAST, & BROADWAY’. XXX p.m., at the Arts at Angeloria’s, 223 Meriden Waterbury Tpk, Southington. Tickets at TheArtsAtAngelorias.com.

‘THE ZOO’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m., at Butchers and Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave., #101, Farmington. For information contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

‘DOGFIGHT’. 8 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

SATURDAY, APR. 4

BRISTOL

‘MAJOR MOTION’. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘BED, BREAKFAST, & BROADWAY’. XXX p.m., at the Arts at Angeloria’s, 223 Meriden Waterbury Tpk, Southington. Tickets at TheArtsAtAngelorias.com.

‘TRAGEDY: ALL METAL TRIBUT TO BEE GEES & BEYOND’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbess.com.

OTHER

‘OUR TOWN’ BY THORTON WILDER. 8 p.m., at Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. Tickets at hitw.org.

‘DOGFIGHT’. 8 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

ROOMS IN BLOOM. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SUNDAY, APR. 5

SOUTHINGTON

‘BED, BREAKFAST, & BROADWAY’. XXX p.m., at the Arts at Angeloria’s, 223 Meriden Waterbury Tpk, Southington. Tickets at TheArtsAtAngelorias.com.

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘DOGFIGHT’. 2 p.m., at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at tickets.warnertheater.org.

ROOMS IN BLOOM. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

MONDAY, APR. 6

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, APR. 7

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 8

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SPRING SIGN PAINT & SIP. 6:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at paintedbytheshore.com.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APR. 9

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, APR. 10

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 7 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘DARIK & THE FUNBAGS’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, APR. 11

BRISTOL

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘BIT OF FINGER FEAT. HELLFIRE’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. 6:30 p.m., at Bow Tie Cinema, 330 New Park Ave., Hartford. Tickets purchased by individual upon arrival, contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

SUNDAY, APR. 12

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, APR. 13

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, APR. 14

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 15

BRISTOL

MODERN CALLIGRAPHY. 6 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at sipandscript.com.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APR. 16

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, APR. 17

SOUTHINGTON

‘HALEN’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. 7 p.m., at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Tickets $20. Contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

‘TIM STELLA’ HILL-STEAD’S SPRING L’AFFAIRE MUSICALE. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

‘TIM STELLA AND FRIENDS’ L’AFFAIRE MUSICALE CONCERT SERIES. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SATURDAY, APR. 18

BRISTOL

‘AVENUE GROOVE’. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

‘SHARP 5’. 7 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘COMEDY NIGHT’. 6 to 8 p.m., at the Southington Elks Lodge, 114 Main St., Southington. Tickets $25. Contact Darcie (203) 525-0969, dnajarian@sbcglobal.net.

‘SAM ADAMS ROCK N’ BLUES FEST’. 7 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

SUNDAY, APR. 19

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, APR. 20

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, APR. 21

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 22

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APR. 23

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

NEW MEMBER TOUR. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

FRIDAY, APR. 24

SOUTHINGTON

‘ROCK OF AGES FEAT. JOETOWN’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, APR. 25

BRISTOL

‘JUST BELOW ME’. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

‘THE EMPTYS’. 7 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol.

OTHER

SINGLES GAME NIGHT. 7 p.m., at Fuller residence, 35 Anthony Drive, Bristol. Tickets $5.To reserve contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

SUNDAY, APR. 26

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. 11 a.m., at Sessions Woods, Burlington Ave., Burlington. For information contact Gail Fuller (860) 463-6906.

MONDAY, APR. 27

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, APR. 28

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 29

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APR. 30

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

BRISTOL

DJ DANCE NIGHT. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

‘LITTLE SECRET FEAT. SISTER FUNK’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

BRISTOL

‘PRIME TIME’. 9 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

ROARING 20’S HANGAR PARTY. 7 p.m., at Robertson Airport Hangar 1, 62 Johnson Ave., Plainville. For tickets call Carla (860) 620-3303, Paula (860) 916-1211, Kristina (860) 916-1068, or Jolyn (860) 869-7765.

SOUTHINGTON

‘VINYL REVOLUTION WITH BLONDY & BEYOND’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

OTHER

MAY MARKET 2020. at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

MAY MARKET 2020. at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington.

FIRST SUNDAY ESTATE WALK. 2 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

MONDAY, MAY 4

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

PET PORTRAIT PAINTING. 6:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at drinkablearts.com.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

BRISTOL

KARAOKE NIGHT. 8:30 p.m., at Marilyn’s Pub Restaurant and Lounge, 388 Broad St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

SOUTHINGTON

‘WICKED GYPSIES’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

‘THE PATH’. 9 p.m., at Friends Café Restaurant and Bar, 15 N Liberty St., Southington.

OTHER

‘CRISTINA PEROTTI SMITH’ HILL-STEAD’S SPRING L’AFFAIRE MUSICALE. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

‘CRISTINA PEROTTI SMITH’ L’AFFAIRE MUSICALE. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

SOUTHINGTON

‘MASS-CONN-FUSION & MEASURED SOUL’. 8 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, MAY 11

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

SOUTHINGTON

‘BEYOND PURPLE WITH JIMI BELL’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

CELEBRATE 15: PARTY AT THE PALACE. 5 p.m., at the Palace Theater, 100 E Main St., Waterbury. Tickets $75, at palacetheaterct.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

SOUTHINGTON

‘STILETTO’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND CAROUSEL MUSEUM BUS TRIP TO BOSTON ROSE F. KENNEDY GREENWAY CAROUSEL. 8:30 a.m., at New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Tickets $50 per person, $45 per museum member and children, at thecarouselmuseum.org of (860) 585-5411.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

SOUTHINGTON

‘SPIRIT SHAKER’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

‘DR. STRANGEWAYS’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, MAY 25

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

SOUTHINGTON

‘SOUL SOUND REVUE’. 8:30 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

SOUTHINGTON

‘NIGHTCAP & SUGAR DADDY’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, JUN. 1

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, JUN. 2

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JUN. 3

BRISTOL

CELEBRATION SIGN PAINTING. 6:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at drinkablearts.com.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JUN. 4

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, JUN. 5

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUN. 6

BRISTOL

‘JUST CUZ’. 7 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. Tickets at drinkablearts.com.

SOUTHINGTON

‘ON THE SERIOUS SIDE’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

‘SICK SINCE SUNDAY’. 9 p.m., at Friends Café Restaurant and Bar, 15 N Liberty St., Southington.

SUNDAY, JUN. 7

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

ESTATE WALK – CT TRAILS DAY. 2 to 4 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington.

MONDAY, JUN. 8

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, JUN. 9

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JUN. 10

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JUN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

HIGHBALLS AND HARD HATS HILL-STEAD MUSEUM BENEFIT DINNER AUCTION. 6 p.m., at the Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets hillstead.org.

FRIDAY, JUN. 12

SOUTHINGTON

‘CAPRICORN’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SUNDAY, JUN. 14

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, JUN. 15

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, JUN. 16

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JUN. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘JOY HARKO’ SUNKEN GARDEN POETRY FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT. 5 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

THURSDAY, JUN. 18

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

FRIDAY, JUN. 19

SOUTHINGTON

‘DISSIDENT: TRIBUTE TO PEARL JAM’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUN. 20

SOUTHINGTON

‘WICKED GYPSIES’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

SUNDAY, JUN. 21

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

MONDAY, JUN. 22

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, JUN. 23

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, JUN. 24

BRISTOL

‘STANLEY STREET BIG BAND’ REHEARSAL. 7:30 p.m., at Better Half Brewing, 59 N Main St., Bristol. All ages.

SOUTHINGTON

TRIVIA AND KARAOKE. 8:30 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JUN. 25

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

NEW MEMBER TOUR. 5:45 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

FRIDAY, JUN. 26

SOUTHINGTON

‘NOVEMBER REIGN & BLACK KNIGHT’S CASTLE’. 9 p.m., at Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. Tickets at crystalbees.com.

KARAOKE WITH DJ BOUNCE. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUN. 27

OTHER

KEVIN JAMES AT THE WARNER THEATRE. 8 p.m., at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Tickets at warnertheater.org.

SUNDAY, JUN. 28

SOUTHINGTON

KARAOKE WITH JT. 9 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

OTHER

‘FOREST GANDER & MARCHELO CASTILLO’ SUNKEN GARDEN POETRY FESTIVAL. 5 p.m., at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. Tickets at hillstead.org.

MONDAY, JUN. 29

SOUTHINGTON

ACOUSTIC KARAOKE WITH JON HOLLYWOOD. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.

TUESDAY, JUN. 30

SOUTHINGTON

DJ BINGO. 8 p.m., at The Groggy Frogg, 129 Center St., Southington.