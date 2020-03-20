Josias Reynoso: Boys and Girls Club names youth of the year

This year’s Bristol Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Award went to Josias Reynoso.

Reynoso was one of three nominees along with Jasmine Trotman, and Nadishca “Nana” Valdes. The nominees were judged by Alicia Washington, Don Coombs, and Mike DellaBianca. An awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 10 at the Bristol Boys & Girls Club, 255 West St. Family, friends, and staff gathered together to celebrate.

“Every single one of them has a unique story. They were on display today. They did a great job. I’m just happy that we’re finally through this, and I think that they are as well,” said Joshua Kimball, teen director of the club.

“It’s crazy going through the Youth of the Year process. It’s been a crazy ride, and I’m very appreciative to everybody who has brought me up to this point. This is just a symbol of how I developed from a follower to a leader, and I really appreciate the club, and everybody who has helped me to get to this point,” said Reynoso.

Last year’s Youth of the Year, Stanley Cardona attended the ceremony, and said a few words about his experience.

“It’s something that become a part of you; it’s something that you learn to incorporate into your life, because once you become the face of the club, the club never really leaves you,” said Cardona. “Since I became Youth of the Year, I’ve spoken in front of many crowds -hundreds of people, and then I went to college.”

“There are about 4.5 million kids in Boys and Girls Clubs around the country. There are less than 4,000 Youth of the Year,” said Bristol Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Suchopar.

As the winner, Reynoso will move onto the state competition, where he can win a $5,000 scholarship.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Jamila Young, email her at News@BristolObserver.com.