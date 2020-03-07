Chamber announces community award winners

The Southington Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s honorees who will be presented with awards during the chamber’s annual dinner on Saturday, April 4, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Aqua Turf Club.

The 2020 Riccio Brothers business person of the year is Kathy Rickard, owner of CompuMail.

The Gail DePaolo community spirit award is presented to Rob Flood, Southington branch manager at Liberty Bank.

The Ann Hauver employee of the year award will be presented to Shannon DeFeo, an account executive for chamber member business, Barker Specialty.

In addition, six companies will be honored with beautification awards, which are presented annually to businesses who own or lease their buildings and have made a personal monetary investment to significantly improve the aesthetics of the interior or exterior of their building.

Hartford Health (462 Main St.), Bristol Health medical Group (167 Main St.), Planet Fitness (342 Queen St.), FLP Financial (409 Canal St.), Plan B Restaurant (20 Spring St.) and Tops Market (887 Meriden Waterbury Tpk.) are all receiving beatification awards.

For more information, contact the Southington Chamber of Commerce at (860) 628-8036 or www.southingtonchamber.com.