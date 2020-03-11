Chamber announces award winners for April 4 dinner

Last week, several individuals and local businesses got a special surprise. Members of the Southington Chamber of Commerce appeared at their businesses’ doorsteps with balloons and an announcement, “Congratulations!”

After an open nomination process voted upon by the chamber’s board of directors, three individuals and six businesses will be recognized at this year’s annual dinner for their significant contributions to the chamber and volunteer efforts in the greater community.

The 2020 Ann Hauver Employee of the Year award will be presented to Barker Specialty accountant executive Shannon DeFeo. The award is given in honor of Hauver, who served as the chamber’s administrative support for over 20 years until her retirement in 1994.

“It was a total shock to receive this award,” said DeFeo. “I am very humbled and honored, and couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Barker Specialty has been a chamber member for about 20 years. DeFeo was nominated by her colleagues, who credited her with respect for her fellow employees, vendors and customers, along with her hard work and professionalism.

“Shannon’s nomination is a testament to her being a valued employee,” said chamber executive director Barbara Coleman-Hekeler. “She has been a huge support of the chamber’s events over the years.”

Branch manager of the Southington Liberty Bank, Rob Flood, is this year’s recipient of the Gail DePaolo Community Spirit Award, presented in honor of Gail DePaolo who founded the Southington Downtown Merchants Association. Flood is a member of the association.

Flood has served on the chamber board of directors and is currently a member of the chamber’s finance committee. He is also chair of the United Way of Southington. Through Flood’s efforts in the downtown merchants association, the Christmas in the Village was made possible.

“Rob’s efforts in volunteering to help improve the quality of life for our community are tireless,” said Coleman-Hekeler. “He has made a significant impact in the lives of so many people.”

Coleman-Hekeler said Flood was nominated by his peers, which “serves as a testimony to the respect and appreciation the community has for all he has given.”

“I am very proud to receive this award. I know the DePaolo family and they certainly have done a lot of things over the years for our community,” said Flood. “It is a great honor to be identified as a recipient.”

The 2020 Riccio Brothers business person of the year award will be presented to the owner of CompuMail, Kathy Rickard.

Rickard was nominated by her four children Bryan, Meghan, Nolan and Natalie in admiration for the example she sets as a working mom, professional business owner and community leader, according to a press release.

“We are so proud of our mom,” said daughter Meghan Rickard in a press release. “She began CompuMail as a small mail business in 1990 and it has emerged over the years into an award-winning marketing communications company.”

The company has received numerous industry awards on the regional, national and international stage. Rickard has supported not only the chamber’s programming and events over the years but also a multitude of social, civic and community organizations.

“Her contributions to Southington are too numerous to list,” said Coleman-Hekeler in a press release. “This award represents all the great things people know she has done, and more importantly, all the unsung hero contributions she continues to make.”

In addition to the three individual awards, the chamber annually honors a number of chamber member businesses with beautification awards to organizations that have made a personal monetary investment to significantly improve the aesthetics of their building. It also awards companies who help improve the overall appearance of the community by building new facilities on previously neglected or worn sights.

This year, six companies will be presented with beautification awards: Hartford Healthcare HealthCenter (462 Queen St.), Bristol Health Medical Group (167 Main St.), Planet Fitness (342 Queen St.), FLP Financial (409 Canal St.), Plan B Restaurant (20 Spring St.), and Tops Market (887 Meriden Waterbury Tpk.)

All award recipients will be honored at the chamber’s 82nd annual meeting and awards program on Saturday, April 4 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, featuring a “roaring twenties” theme. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased online at southingtonchamber.com, or in person or by mail to the chamber office at 31 Liberty St., suite 210, Southington.

