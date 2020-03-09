Centennial of women’s right to vote celebrated March 19 at historical society

2020 marks 100 years since the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote. The Bristol Historical Society will acknowledge this anniversary during its Third Thursday program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, featuring Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Bristol’s first female mayor.

“Recognizing the contributions of Bristol women during this centennial will make for a very interesting program,” stated Program Chair Ellie Wilson in a press release. “For more than 100 years, Bristol has seen strong, passionate female leaders in all different capacities. The mayor will be highlighting some of these remarkable stories in her comments.”

“Democracy is so important to all Americans as the way we all have a voice in choosing our leaders. A true democracy is one where every person has the right to vote,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “It’s hard to believe that Bristol became incorporated as a city in 1913, and that women had no say in that momentous change, adoption of a charter and establishment of departments.”

There are a number of highly recognizable names associated with Bristol’s history since 1785, such as Katherine Gaylord, for whom the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter is named; Candace Roberts, who left a diary that gives gives a glimpse of society in the early 1800s, Julia Tompkins who left $5,000 (equal to $150,000 in today’s value) and Mary Root, whose estate left $143,000 (equal to over $3 million in today’s value) to the city for the establishment of a library at the turn of the 19th century.

“We look forward to a fun evening program that will celebrate the contributions of many,” stated Mike Saman, president of the Bristol Historical Society in a press release. “And with the mayor being associated with the Historical Society for the last 20 years, we could not think of a better person to lead this particular Third Thursday.”

Zoppo-Sassu became the city’s first female elected to the position of mayor in 2017, following four terms on the City Council. She was re-elected in November.

The event is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome. The program and reception runs from 7 to 9 p.m. The Bristol Historical Society is at 98 Summer St.