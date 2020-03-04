Southington police blotter for the March 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following incidents from Tuesday, Feb. 11 to Wednesday, Feb. 26:
Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Tyson Hunter, 21, of 46 Richmond Ave., Waterbury, was charged with possession of over one half ounce of marijuana, traveling too fast, and operating a vehicle without a license.
Friday, Feb. 14
- Patrick McKeever, 48, of 220 West St., Plantsville, was charged with less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Saturday, Feb. 15
- Charles Mascola, 63, of 66 Dogleg Dr., Meriden, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Casey Cardillo, 30, of 142 Lovely St., Unionville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving wrong way on one way.
- Duane Veilleux, 40, of 132 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jason Milano, 23, of 20 Crestview Dr., Madison, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and operating a vehicle without an instructor.
Sunday, Feb. 16
- Alexis Schipritt, 21, of 35 Merriman Cir., Southington, was charged with third degree assault.
- Denisha Walker, 23, of 76 Webster Cir., Hartford, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Charles Cosmos, 62, of 1259 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, was charged with two charges of first degree failure to appear and two charges of second degree failure to appear.
- Marisol Sanabria, 58, of 1229 Hollywood Ave., Bronx, New York, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Monday, Feb. 17
- Nytwan Brown, 22, of 43 Vine St., Ansonia, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- William Browning, 32, of 33 Minthal St., Southington, was charged with interfering with a 911 call, two counts of violation of protective order and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Robert Lemire, 35, of 48 Academy St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Radoslaw Anders, 31, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with two counts of violation of protective order.
- Jonathan Oushan, 34, of 12 Putnam St., Bristol, was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Kevin Carter, 33, of 474 Park St., New Britain, was charged with second degree failure to appear, sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny, and interfering with officers.
- Javan Delvalle, 38, of 59 Holley Rd., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny, being a negligent pedestrian, and interfering with officers.
- Eugene Boudreau, 66, of 45 Maple St., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence, improper turn, and failure to renew license.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Robert Anderson, 71, of 15 Lois St., Bristol, was charged with two counts of violation of protective order, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of second degree harassment, and two counts of violation of conditions of release.
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Alicia Ofelt, 32, of 48 Old Oak Ct., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- George Piche, 40, of 81 Todd Hollow Rd., Plymouth, was charged with simple trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Feb. 23
- Scott Wentworth, 50, of 92 Whiting St., Plainville, was charged with violation of a protective order.
Monday, Feb. 24
- Josue Rodriguez-Marrero, 34, of 429 Washington Ave., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Alexia Bates, 26, of 48 Hillside Ave., Oakville, was charged with probation violation.
- Joshua Wilson, 53, of 625 Queen St., Southington, was charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, and four counts of possession of large capacity magazines.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Michael Krebbs, 34, 41 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with third degree assault, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer’s signal and violation of conditions of release.