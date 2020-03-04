Plainville police blotter for the March 6 edition

Classifieds Announcements (25) Household Pets (2) Legal -Public Notice (23) Employment (79) Healthcare (11) Help Wanted (66) Situations Wanted (2) Merchandise (84) Articles for Sale (64) Collectibles-Crafts (5) Computers - Access (1) Furniture (2) Machinery & Tools (1) Santa Suggests (2) Tag - Estate Sales (1) Tractors & Equip (1) Vendors Wanted (1) Wanted to Buy (3) Wood -Fuel (3) Real Estate for Rent (101) Apartments (65) Condos for Rent (11) Garages for Rent (1) Houses for Rent (9) Roommates (2) Rooms (6) Vacation Rentals (7) Real Estate for Sale (6) Business for Sale (1) Commer Sale Lease (2) Houses for Sale (2) Mobile Homes for Sale (1) ROP (2) Services (28) Automotive Services (1) Cleaning Services (2) Electrical (1) General Services (1) Gutters (1) Hauling Services (1) Home Improvement (1) Landscaping & Lawns (1) Masonry (1) Moving (2) Painting (4) Plumbing (1) Roofing (5) Snowplowing (1) Tree Care (5) Transportation (30) Autos for Sale (14) Motorcycles Motor Bke (1) Parts & Repairs (4) Sport Utility (3) Trucks & Vans (6) Wanted Automotive (2)