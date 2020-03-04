Plainville police blotter for the March 6 edition

By
John Goralski
-
0
3

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, Feb. 26:

  • Wade L. Mitchell, 66, of 40 Hughes St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 21, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Matthew Oshana, 22, of 11 Bel Aire Drive, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.
  • Norman Fritz, 34, of 1595 Mount Vernon Road, Southington, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 23, and charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and possession of controlled substance.
  • Scott Arnone, 49, of 15 Earl St., Manchester, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.
  • Ewa Rodowicz, 44, of 251 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, and charged with violation of a protective order.
  • Joshua J. Dominique, 26, of 60 Court St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and charged with failure to respond to a violation.
  • Gary J. LaMarre, 61, of 234 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and charged with violation of probation.
  • Christopher Sadowski, 33, of 60 Partridge Lane, Berlin, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and charged with first degree robbery, fifth degree larceny, and first degree reckless endangerment.
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR