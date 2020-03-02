Home Community news Wheeler’s outstanding artists Community newsLocal NewsSchools Wheeler’s outstanding artists By The Observers - March 2, 2020 19 0 Frank T. Wheeler School fifth grade students, Jack Wilder and Xavier Colon, were recently recognized for outstanding achievement in art and music at the Connecticut Association of Schools Elementary Celebration of the Arts Banquet. Related Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A day of caring at the Middle School of Plainville Chamber announces 2020 award recipients Public hearing for 2020-21 budget set for March 5 Women’s Club supports food pantry Assessor updates council about property audits Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Mastrianni, 86 Advertisement Advertisement