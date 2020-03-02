Early Learning School at Imagine Nation now registering

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center’s Early Learning School, located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol, is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The museum’s NAEYC accredited, Reggio Emilia inspired, state licensed Early Learning Scho ol offers an affordable, quality School Readiness preschool program. Tuition is based on a sliding fee scale, and Care 4 Kids is accepted. The curriculum is enhanced by 12 interactive museum studios that serve as an extension of the classroom, providing intentional teaching opportunities and hands-on learning experiences.

The program is open to residents living in Bristol and beyond.

A family membership to the museum studios is provided upon enrollment in our Early Learning School.

Families completing a fall registration package by April 30will have the registration fee waived (a $25 value, deposit required).

For information including a tour, please call Alexandra at (860) 314-1400 x 100.