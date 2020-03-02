Bristol man to get Special Olympics Hall of Fame award

Kevin Negandhi of Bristol will receive a Hall of Fame honor, the Susan Saint James Award, at The Annual Awards Dinner to Benefit Special Olympics Connecticut Athletes and celebrate the organization’s “Inclusion Revolution” will take place on Thursday, March 26.

The event will be held at The Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry Street in Plantsville. Registration will begin and the silent auction will open at 5 p.m. The program will start at 6 p.m.

For tickets, to sponsor the event and to find out more, visit soct.org and click on the “Ways to Give” tab, email specialolympicsct@soct.org or call 203-230-1201.

