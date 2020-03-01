Review: The Lumineers offer expansive sound at Mohegan Sun Arena

The Lumineers performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29. MIKE CHAIKEN PHOTOS The Lumineers performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29. MIKE CHAIKEN PHOTOS The Lumineers performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29. MIKE CHAIKEN PHOTOS The Lumineers performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29. MIKE CHAIKEN PHOTOS The Lumineers performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29. MIKE CHAIKEN PHOTOS

by MIKE CHAIKEN

CTFashionMag.com

The Lumineers’ latest album “III” is intimate and quiet. Instrumentation is sparse. The drumming of Jeremiah Fraites is rhythmic, providing punctuation rather than bombast. The vocals of member Wesley Schultz are plaintive and ripe with emotion without being histrionic.

Advertisement

The songs are full of small moments.

So, having never seen the Lumineers in concert, I was wondering how the group – assisted by Stelth Ulvang on keyboards, Byron Isaacs on bass, Brandon Miller on guitar and percussion and Lauren Jacobson – would fare in the wide open space of the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 29.

Most bands who thrive in the arena circuit have large sounds and develop stage shows that will please the fans in the nosebleed seats as well as the front rows. The songs are full of broad statements rather than nuanced exposition.

Given the Lumineers’ recorded output, I wondered if the duo were up to the task to touch the hearts of thousands of fans at once.

I’m happy to say the Lumineers’ managed to find the perfect balance of playing to the rafters without losing the intimacy of their albums.

First of all, the Lumineers’ were smart enough to build a stage set that brought them close to fans throughout out the auditorium. There was runway from stage than ran out into the middle of the floor. At the heart of the center stage, fans were in a pit that allowed them to be as close to the Lumineers as possible. There also was a general admission area around the runway where fans did not need to be confined to their seats.

By taking the center of the arena on that portion of the stage, the Lumineers provided the cheap seats with some of the best views of the night. (Schultz even stepped off the stage and sang a number as he waded through the crowd on the floor where he was greeted by hugs, backslaps and handshakes.)

Musically, the Lumineers also took advantage of its touring band to build arrangements that were full and physical (while avoiding that nasty word bombast.) Songs like their hit “Ho Hey” were more muscular but still nimble. Intimate songs like “Leader of the Landslide,” which is one of the more sparse tracks on the album, gained emotional heft when wrapped up in its more expansive arrangement.

For me, the most exciting moment of the night came during the Lumineers’ performance of “Jimmy Sparks” from “III.” The song became positively Bruce Springsteen-like, residing in the same loveable loser territory of the Boss’s earlier days. And like Springsteen, the song slowly built up tension until a musical release was not only inevitable but a necessity.

The Lumineers’ on Feb. 29 in Uncasville demonstrated to me that they are one of those bands who has a dual personality – but in a good way. They can turn down the amplifiers on their recordings, forcing you to lean in close to the speakers to get full appreciation of their creations. But in concert, they are a band whose energy and earnestness is able to touch thousands of people all at once.

Mt. Joy, the second band on the bill provided an energetic set that drew upon the best of the 1990s jam bands. Their arrangements were focused and tight even as they stretched out

The opener Diana Demuth offered a great set that demonstrated she is well-schooled in the art of folk music.

I give The Lumineers at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb 29 four out of five stars.