Wrestling: Bristol squads finish in top 5 at Class Ls

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – Both the public school scholastic wrestling squads in the city made top-five finishes as the CIAC Class L championships from Bristol Central High School over Feb. 21-22.

Xavier (243 points) won the title, finally breaking Bristol Eastern’s firm hold of the Class L championship while Simsbury (second place, 240.5) earned another heartbreaking runner-up award – finishing just 3.5 points behind the winning mark.

New Milford finished in third place with 166.5 points, the Lancers – the winners of the Class L championship over the past three years – scored 165 points and the Rams (149.5 points) were just a bit behind in fifth place.

And both Bristol squads had individual Class L champions.

In a big heavyweight bout, Eastern’s Nicholas St. Peter made a huge third period takedown of Simsbury’s D’sean Martin to win the 285 championship via a 3-2 decision.

Also winning a Class L title was Central’s Jakob Salinas who earned a 2-1 decision over Xavier’s Marcelius Ruiz to seize the 195 pound championship.

The Lancers had two runner up finishes as Trent Thompson (106) just fell to New Milford’s Evan Lindner over the final period.

In the end, Lindner took a 6-4 decision while Eastern’s Mason Lishness (120) dropped a tough 40 second pin-fall loss to undefeated Giuseppe Iamunno of North Haven.

Both Bristol programs took third place titles up and down the card.

Central’s Will Hamilton (106) earned a 14-5 major decision against Simsbury’s Cael Finn (Simsbury) and then at 126, Eastern’s Aaron Morocho was an 8-0 major decision victor over Central rival Karriem Hoe, both winning third place bouts.

Also in third place showdowns, the Rams’Jason Feto (132) roped up a second-period fall against Middletown’s Dylan Sassu in 2:56.

At 138 pounds, the Lancers’ Tommy Nichols took his third place match via 9-2 decision over E.O. Smith’s tough competitor, Quin Rogers, and Eastern’s Alex Marshall (152) blanked Simsbury’s Noah Pryzbek over a 11-0 major decision.

Central’s Eric Facey (285) finished in fourth place as he fell to Xavier’s

Malcom Wilson-Toliver over a close 3-1 decision.

Winning fifth place for the Rams’ was Matt Duquette (152) as he pinned Pomperaug’s Aidan Gilchrist in 1:21.

Central’s Jacob Aldi and Eastern’s Cameron Cruz were both sixth place winners for the locals.

CIAC CLASS L WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium, Bristol Central high school

TEAM SCORES

Xavier 243; 2. Simsbury 240.5; 3. New Milford 166.5; 4. Bristol Eastern 165; 5. Bristol Central 149.5; 6. Wethersfield 107.5; 7. Middletown 102.5; 8. Amity 99; 9. Pomperaug 87; 10. New Canaan 77; 11. East Lyme/Norwich Tech 68.5; 12. Fitch 64; 13. E.O. Smith 62; 14. Daniel Hand 61; 14. Newington 61; 16. Bunnell 57; 17. Maloney 54; 18. Harding 49; 19. Farmington 36; 20. Wilton 33; 21. North Haven 32; 22. South Windsor 21; 23. Windsor 19; 24. Cheshire 18; 25. Darien 3

Individual Bristol Results

106 pounds: 1. Evan Lindner (New Milford) dec. Trent Thompson (Bristol Eastern), 6-4; 3. Will Hamilton (Bristol Central) major dec. Cael Finn (Simsbury), 14-5

120 pounds: 1. Giuseppe Iamunno (North Haven) pin Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern), 0:40; 5. Ryan Mclaughlin (Bunnell) F Jacob Aldi (Bristol Central), 0-0

126 pounds: 3. Aaron Morocho (Bristol Eastern) major dec. Karriem Hoe (Bristol Central), 8-0

132 pounds: 3. Jason Feto (Bristol Central) pin Dylan Sassu (Middletown), 2:56; 5. Brian Beirne (Daniel Hand) dec. Cameron Cruz (Bristol Eastern), 12-6

138 pounds: 3. Tommy Nichols (Bristol Eastern) dec. Quin Rogers (E.O. Smith), 9-2

152 pounds: 3. Alex Marshall (Bristol Eastern) major dec. Noah Pryzbek (Simsbury), 11-0; 5. Matthew Duquette (Bristol Central) pin Aidan Gilchrist (Pomperaug), 1:21

195 pounds: 1. Jakob Salinas (Bristol Central) dec. Marcelius Ruiz (Xavier), 2-1

285 pounds: 1. Nicholas St. Peter (Bristol Eastern) dec. D’sean Martin (Simsbury), 3-2; 3. Malcom Wilson-Toliver (Xavier) dec. Eric Facey (Bristol Central), 3-1