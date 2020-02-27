Obituary: Catherine Haburay-Gibbons, 55

Catherine Haburay-Gibbons, 55, of Newport, NC and formerly of Southington, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She had been the loving wife of Larry Gibbons for 23 years.

Catherine was born on March 16, 1964 in Southington to the late John Sr. and Rosalie (Cantito) Haburay. She had a passion for Reggae music, traveling the East Cost to listen to her favorite bands, many who were personal friends who will miss her dearly. She was always eager to go to a concert or a festival and always had a full schedule of events to attend.

In addition to her husband Larry, she is survived by her 2 brothers, John Haburay Jr. of NC, Paul Haburay and his wife Annette of Southington, her nephew, Joshua Haburay and great-niece Nele Rose Haburay of DE. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Sula Gibbon and brother -in-law, Ralph Gibbons, as well as many aunts, uncles and extended family. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John and Helen Haburay and maternal grandparents, Salvatore and Katherine Cantito.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Big Cat Rescue, 12802 East St. Tampa, FL 33625.

A Celebration of Catherine’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30am at the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 200 Summer St, Plantsville. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted in handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

