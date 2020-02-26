Girls Basketball: Early exit from the CCC tourney

Just a few weeks ago, one would have never imagined the Southington girls basketball team having to travel on the road for their first round matchup in the Central Connecticut Conference tournament. Two devastating injuries have grinded their hot start to the season to a halt.

Despite finishing the season 15-5 (12-5 CCC), the Lady Knights received a No. 11 seed in the tournament and travelled to No. 6 and the host, Glastonbury, a team they had beaten in a thriller just two weeks prior.

A 13-5 third quarter made the difference for Glastonbury in the 10-point victory. Southington’s offense sparked a run in the first half to keep it close. After starting the game down 11-5, the Knights went on a 7-0, which started with a Brianna Harris three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Harris went on to make two more triples in the second quarter and Southington’s deficit was just one at halftime.

The Lady Knights’ shots were simply not able to fall in the second half and Glastonbury was able to increase their lead to nine before the fourth quarter. Glastonbury was able to give fits to the Southington full-court pressure, which led to some uncontested layups on their end. The Tomahawks went up by as much as 14 in the final frame.

Harris finished with a game-high 16, including 4-of-7 from three-point range, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Knights. Allison Barretta finished with a double-double, Southington’s third of the season, as she recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Southington was held to 32% shooting from the field and also went 9-of-17 (53%) from the free throw line.

Only one top-five seed advanced to the CCC semifinals, and that was No. 4 East Catholic. Other teams included No. 8 Bloomfield, No. 10 Conard, and No. 14 EO Smith, who is the defending CCC tournament champion.

The Lady Knights will now prepare for the Class LL tournament, which begins on Monday (March 2). While the Class LL bracket was not finalized before press time, Southington will host its first round matchup.

