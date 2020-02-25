Man arrested for strangulation

Southington Police announced that on Feb. 14, Joshua Bonvie, 23, of Southington was charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second degree strangulation.

Investigation revealed that Bonvie became involved in a verbal argument with a female victim. During the argument Bonvie started throwing items around the apartment. He then allegedly hit and kicked the victim and then grabbed her by the neck, which restricted her breathing. Bonvie also struck the victim with a sound bar speaker and continued to hit the victim in the face multiple times and kick the victim. As a result of this incident the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at an area medical center.

Bonvie was held pending a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Court on Feb. 14.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

