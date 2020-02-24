Bristol police offer safe location for internet sale transactions

In response to concerns about personal safety while making a sale or purchase utilizing an online auction or person to person exchange, the Bristol Police Department has created an Internet Purchase Exchange Zone.

The zone is located in the parking lot across from headquarters at 131 North Main Street. The location is signed with placards within view of a BPD surveillance camera. Users are encouraged to conduct their transactions near the signs for maximum coverage.

Police said the exchange zone was created to provide a neutral, monitored meeting place to conduct face-to-face transactions and hopefully provide a deterrent to criminals hoping to take advantage of an unsuspecting victim.

Police said it is important to exercise good judgment when meeting with strangers. There are individuals who use various forums to perpetrate scams, sell stolen property or victimize others.

Related