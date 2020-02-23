Obituary: Salvatrice ‘Sally’ Elizabeth  (Marino) DePalma, 90

Salvatrice “Sally” Elizabeth (Marino) DePalma, 90 of Farmington, beloved wife of Joseph DePalma, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington.

She was born on March 26, 1929 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucy (Mancarella) Marino. She was raised in Kensington where she lived with her three sisters and parents. Sally lived in Bristol for 64 years with her beloved husband Joseph DePalma, and then spent the last two years at Atria Senior Living in Farmington.

Sally was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish – The Church of St. Anthony, Bristol and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed spending time at the Bristol Senior Center playing bridge with her friends, crocheting, knitting, baking for St. Anthony church functions, and making her favorite Italian cookies, pizza, eggplant and manicotti. Her fondest memories were those of her growing up on Porters Pass, Kensington with her sisters, Christmas gatherings with family, singing songs at the piano with her sisters, and spending summers at the family cottage at Cornfield Point in Old Saybrook, where she enjoyed family picnics and relaxing on the beach. Her faith in God, husband Joe, children and grandchildren were the cornerstone of her life. For those who knew her, her kind-hearted spirit, charismatic personality and positive outlook on life touched everyone’s hearts. She had been known as a sweet, compassionate, giving person full of life and love.

Earlier in her life, Sally was employed by Connecticut Mutual Insurance, Hartford, the Bristol Board of Education, and Tunxis Community College, Farmington.

In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by two sons, Richard A. DePalma and daughter-in-law Elisa DePalma of Bristol, Mark J. DePalma and daughter-in-law Lori DePalma of Southbury; daughter, Joanne L. Donati (DePalma) and son-in-law Gary Donati of Newington; seven grandchildren, Christina DePalma of Boston, MA, Michael DePalma of Simsbury, Nicholas Donati of Newington, and Samantha, John, Christopher and Matthew DePalma of Southbury; her sister Angie Luca and her husband James of Meriden, and several nieces and nephews whom she adored very much. Sally was predeceased by two sisters, Lena Uryga and Connie “Tina” Colangelo.

The family would like to extend a note of gratitude to Atria Farmington staff and community of friends, Encompass Nursing for their support during this difficult time, and the exceptional comprehensive care provided by UConn Health.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol at 10:30 AM. Entombment will be held at Holy Family Mausoleum located in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, prior to Mass, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol between 9 AM and 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, Connecticut 06010.

Please visit Sally’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.