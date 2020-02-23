Obituary: Claudette (Clavet) Tully, 80

Claudette (Clavet) Tully, 80, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She had been the loving wife of the Gerald Tully for 35 years.

Claudette was born on January 15, 1940 in New Brunswick, Canada to the late Emile and Ida (Cyr) Clavet and been a longtime Plantsville resident. She loved her family and cherished every moment she spent with them, especially the time she spent fishing with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Jerry, she is survived by her son, David LaPoint of Southington and 3 stepchildren, John Tully and his wife Terri of Oxford, Kristine Tully of Southington and Darcy DeLucia and her husband Mark of PA and four grandchildren, Jessica LaPoint of Windsor, Kevin LaPoint of New Britain, Nicole Cyr and Vanessa Cyr, both of Southington. She is also survived by one sister, Yolande Plourde of Southington, 2 brothers, Roland Clavet and his wife Germaine of Wallingford and Gilles Clavet and his wife Angie of FL and many nieces and nephews. Claudette was predeceased by six siblings, Madeline DuFour, Leanne Charette, Jeanine Raymond, Adrien Clavet, Thaddee Clavet and Conrad Clavet.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

Advertisement