Obituary: Anne Jane Paturel, 92

Anne Jane Paturel, 92, has passed away at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, February 15, 2020.

Born in 1928 in Old Forge, PA to Nicholas and Irene Palmere, Anne lived in New Britain and Southington, CT. Anne raised four sons and a daughter and worked for 40 years at Fafnir Bearings in New Britain.

Predeceased by her parents, sisters Rita, Rose and Kathy, brother Roger, son Mark, and grandson Eric, Anne is survived by sister Dolores Bakaj, daughter Linda Lundgren and Raymond, son Ronald Defosses and Isabelle, sons Michael Paturel and Scott Paturel, granddaughter Karrie Lundgren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Children’s Center in her memory: give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. Condolences and tributes may be posted at Luddy & Peterson’s Funeral Home: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/listings.

Related