Obituary: Richard M. Maynard, 89

Richard M. Maynard, 89, husband of Peggy (Staton) Maynard and the late Kathleen (Demars) Maynard, died on Wednesday (February 12, 2020) in Florida. Richard was born on December 7, 1930 in Bristol and was the son of the late Montcalm F. and Emma (Gosselin) Maynard.

Richard honorably served in the U.S. ARMY during the Korean War. He lived in Bristol most of his life and was a parishioner at St. Ann Church, Bristol. He retired in 1984 and moved to Florida. He was a member of the League of the Sacred Heart Society, the Elk’s Lodge #2753 in Florida and a lifetime honorary member of the former Franco-American Club and the Franco-American War Vets.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two step-sons: Edward A. Redman Sr. and his wife Janet of Bristol, Robert G. Redman and his wife Karen of South Glastonbury; his sister-in-law: Margaret Maynard of Bristol; several nieces and nephews; five step-nieces and nephews; several step-grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren. In addition to his first wife and parents, Richard is predeceased by his step-son: George Redman; his brother: Judge Robert Maynard; and his sister: Irene (Maynard) Mason.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Febuary 19th, 2020 at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Wednesday, prior to the Mass, from 9 :30 AM to 10 :30 AM.

Please visit Richard’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

