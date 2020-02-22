Obituary: Lillian Jane (Chabot) Russell

Lillian Jane (Chabot) Russell passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. Jane was born in Bristol and was the daughter of the late James and Edna (Morin) Chabot. She attended St Ann school in Bristol, completing the eighth grade. She worked for Mott’s Supermarket until it closed and then at First National Stores where she met Elmer M. Russell. They married in August of 1958 having nearly 47 very happy years together. They lived in Bristol and then moved to Florida in 1978. She worked at Publix Supermarkets in Florida for many years. Jane loved to cook and bake, always trying new recipes, and she was known for her banana bread. Together with her husband, she had traveled to Scotland and had visited several states, including Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary. She is predeceased by Elmer in 2004. Not a day went by that she didn’t mention how very much she missed him. She moved back to Bristol in 2006 to be closer to some of her family. She had many friends throughout the U.S. that she kept in contact with through numerous cards and letters, something she enjoyed doing, until Alzheimer’s slowly robbed her of her many joys, abilities and memories. Jane is survived by her two children, Raymond Russell and Nancy Pease and her husband, Robert Pease, as well as Elmer’s two children from his first marriage, Millard “Russ” Russell and his wife, Ena, and Roslynn Burgess and her husband, Allen, a sister, Louise Jodoin, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Chabot and a sister-in-law, Marie Gould, and her former husband, Robert Thibodeau, the father of her children. The family wishes to thank the staff of Allied Community Resources of Bristol who provided loving care, enabling Jane to remain in her apartment as long as possible, and for the staff of Countryside Manor for their loving care of her when she was no longer able to live alone. Their help was invaluable. She will be sadly missed by those of us still on this earth but we know she is with her Lord and Savior and that she is no longer suffering and that brings us comfort. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday (February 29, 2020) between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Jane’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Related