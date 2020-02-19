Swimmers win twice, still unbeaten in CCC

The Southington boys swimming and diving team had two meets in the same week for the first time this season. But the situation did not change the results.

With wins over Simsbury and Middletown, the Blue Knights (7-1) improved their winning streak to seven meets.

With just three meets left until the CCC West championships, Southington remained perfect in division play and is looking for its third regular season division crown in the past four seasons.

Lop-sided win over Simsbury

Feb. 11 – Southington improved to 3-0 in the CCC West after a dominant victory at Simsbury. In their largest win of the season, the Knights won 10 events, including two double winners.

Derek Melanson and Tyler Heidgerd each won two events in the same meet for the fourth time this season. Melanson was a double winner in the individual medley with a time of 2:04.86 and the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.33.

Heidgerd was a double winner in the 100 freestyle in 50.55 and the 100 backstroke in 58.27. Heidgerd and Melanson also contributed to the wins of all three relay teams.

The medley relay team of Heidgerd, Melanson, Jon Cocchiola and Dan Perez took first in a time of 1:46.44. Melanson and Heidgerd also joined Matt Niro and Kevin Sliker on the 400 free relay team, which took first with a time of 3:44.54.

The 200 free relay team of Cocchiola, Perez, Liam Schroeder and Jackson Malsheske also took first with a time of 1:38.88. Cocchiola took first individually as well, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.82.

Niro took first in the 500 free with a time of 5:42.05.

Several swimmers stepped up when some of the team was battling injuries and the flu. Head coach Evan Tuttle commended his team for stepping up to the challenge.

“They did very well with what was in their control,” Tuttle said. “Teammates stepped up to fill the voids of absent athletes and the athletes believed in themselves, each other and what they could do.”

Thriller versus Middletown

Feb. 14 – The beginning of the meet was a back-and-forth affair as Southington took the medley relay and the individual medley while Middletown won the 200 free and the 50 free.

E .J. Suski began to shift the momentum in Southington’s favor with his diving performance. His first place score of 257.95 got the ball rolling for the Knights as they won the next three events after that.

Middletown did not go down without a fight as they won the 200 free relay and the 100 back, but Cocchiola’s first place finish in the 100 breast might have made the difference in the 96-90 win.

The medley relay team of Heidgerd, Cocchiola, Landon Colby and Melanson took first in a time of 1:46.44. Cocchiola took first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.75.

Melanson was a double winner again as he took first in the IM (2:05.94) and the 100 back (55.72). Landon Colby took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.79.

Tyler Heidgerd took first in the 100 free in 50.70 while Jackson Malesheske took first in the 500 free in 5:13.25.

“We’ve had some very trying wins over the past couple weeks,” Tuttle said. “From Hall to Simsbury to Middletown, each time the team faced a little adversity heading into the meets that they had to overcome. Even when we would find ourselves down in the meets, they knew they could come roaring back. If these past meets have been anything, they have been a testament to the grit that these athletes have.”

Southington looked to keep the winning streak alive this week when they returned home to take on Farmington. They will host Avon on Monday (Feb. 24) but it will be at Plainville high school. The Blue Knights conclude the regular season on Wednesday (Feb. 26) when they host NW Catholic at the YMCA.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.