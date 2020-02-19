Indoor Track: Knights set school records at Class LL; Girls place top 10

From a school record to receiving three medals, the Southington indoor track and field team did just as well as they could have expected at the Class LL championship meet last week.

While neither the boys nor girls team could crack the top-five, the Blue Knights had 11 individual top-10 finishers as well as two relay teams.

On top of that, 11 Knights are moving on to the state open meet, which is tomorrow (Feb. 22) beginning at 1.30 p.m. coach Connor Green said that is the most state open qualifiers in program history.

“It was one of the best overall performances on both sides,” Green said. “We saw a ton of personal bests. It was really a phenomenal day.”

Girls place ninth

Two of the three medalists from Southington came on the girls’ side. Trinity Cardillo received all-state honors with her first place finish in shot put. Her distance beat the second place finisher by over five feet.

Sydney Garrison also medaled for the girls, placing second in the high jump with a height of 5’2”, just two inches behind the winner, Allison Schindler of Glastonbury.

There were plenty of other top-10 finishers, however. Jackie Izzo put up a personal best time of 5:12.82 in the 1600m, which was good enough for fourth place. Izzo was also a part of the girls 4x800m relay team along with Lauren Verrilli, Diane Pillsbury, and Anny Moquete.

They placed sixth with a time of 9:55.04.

Moquete and Verrilli also placed 10th on the 4x400m relay team along with Megan Wadmen and Meghan Sheline.

Alexah Zaczynski finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of nine feet while Grace Michaud finished ninth in both the 1600m and the 3200m.

“We had six individual ladies and a relay that peaked at the right time for this championship,” girls coach Dan Dachelet said. “I enjoyed seeing a young sprint medley team run a season best. They earned their spot as a group and managed to improve quite a bit at the end of the year. The progress of the shot put group under Coach Green was a blast to watch.”

Izzo, Zaczynski, Garrison, and Cardillo each qualified for the state open individually, along with the 4x800m relay team.

Boys finish 15th

Aiden Chesanow was the final Blue Knight to receive a medal, as he placed second in the pole vault, finishing behind Jacob Bazinet, who put up a season best 13 feet, 8 inches.

Two teammates in shotput are moving on in the state open, as Ryan Andrews and Matt Geary placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Matt Penna is the fourth and final Blue Knight from the boys’ side who qualified for the open, as he placed 10th in the 3200m with a personal best time of 9:47.08.

Lucca Riccio finished eighth in the 1600m with a personal best time of 4:36.47. While he did not qualify for the state open, senior Anthony Penta placed 10th in the 55m sprint with a time of 6.72, which is a program record.

“The guys put in great performances,” Green said. “We had one go into the record books.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.