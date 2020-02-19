Ice Hockey: Warrior-Knights win in OT

While head coach Brian Cannon thought his team might have been outplayed, the Hall-Southington boys ice hockey team picked up two crucial wins last week to stay towards the top of the Division III rankings.

The Warrior Knights entered this week playing games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, all against quality opponents. They started off on the right note with an overtime victory over East Haven Coop on Feb. 12.

“Honestly, we could have and probably should have lost to East Haven,” Cannon said.

“They put up more shots than us but we played well at the end and were able to keep the puck out of our own net.”

Southington put themselves on the radar in Division III after a 2-1 win over Sheehan on Monday (Feb. 17). Sheehan, who was ranked second in Division II entering this week, outshot Hall-Southington but goalie, Noah Behrens-Gould had one of this best performances of the season and was able to protect the one-goal lead.

Advertisement

“Noah played a fantastic game,” Cannon said. “Sheehan is an offensive storm and they outshot us but Noah made some unbelievable saves. He played out of his mind and it was probably the best game I have ever seen him play. We also managed to fill some holes and gaps and it was able to slow them down enough.”

The Warrior Knights entered this week ranked fourth in Division III, and they also have their sights set on a spot in the conference tournament, which the top-four teams make. They played one of their conference rivals, Newington Coop, on Wednesday (Feb. 19), which could have big implications on both teams’ playoff destinies.

Cannon said he believes his team has the ability to beat anyone but there are still things they need to work on if they are going to make a deep March run like they did in 2017.

“If we can pick up our game a little bit, we can beat anybody, as we saw against Sheehan,” Cannon said. “We have got to speed up our game. We have to have better puck movement. Nothing can ever be taken for granted, because just as we can win any game, we can lose any game. If we beat Daniel hand and Newington, I think people will start taking us seriously.”

The Warrior Knights took on Daniel Hand on Tuesday (Feb. 18). They will host Enfield Co-op tomorrow (Feb. 22) at 12:45 p.m. and then they will take on Newington Co-op again on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 7 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.