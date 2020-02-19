Gymnasts finish undefeated

The regular season wrapped up last week for Southington gymnastics. But Lady Knights have not missed a beat yet.

Coach Cassidy Chamberland’s team finished a perfect 8-0 in meets this season, plus the team had a CCC Pink Invitational win on Jan. 24.

Southington finished the regular season with a win over Farmington and Wethersfield on Feb. 13. Chamberland said that finishing the season unbeaten was important to the team as they await the Class L championship on Feb. 29.

“We were just looking to compete our usual routines to the best of our ability and that is what the girls did,” Chamberland said. “The girls knew that if they performed well they had the chance to be undefeated in the regular season so we were really happy to finish on that high note.”

Southington scored over 139 points for the third straight meet, and they haven’t scored under 135 yet this season.

Natalie led the team in two of four events in the win, including a 9.4 on the floor and a 9 on the beam. Reeves tied with teammate Kat Drechsler for a meet-best 35.2 total points. Drechsler scored a 9.35 on the vault, 9.15 on the floor, and 8.8 on the beam.

Kelly Perrotti was third on the team with a 34.55 total score, including 9 on the bars, 8.9 on the vault, and 8.65 on the floor. Taylor Kelly contributed to the scoring on the bars and the beam with respective scores of 8.1 and 8.5, while Kaylin Leifert scored 8.8 on the floor and 8.75 on the vault.

With the Class L meet just around the corner, Chamberland said the team benefitted from facing these two teams to end the season, especially those gymnasts who will be competing in the postseason for the first time.

“I think competing against multiple teams makes the scenario a little more similar to states where there are eight teams competing at once so it was good for them to get that experience in,” Chamberland said.

Reeves and Drechsler have already qualified for the state open after finishing the season in the top-20 of total score average. Perrotti and Lizy Beaulieu have also qualified for individual events in the open.

Southington will enter the Class L meet with the No. 1 ranked scoring average. They will go up against Woodstock Academy, Wilton, Stonington, Fairfield-Warde, Fairfield-Ludlowe, St. Joseph, and Newtown. Woodstock Academy and Fairfield-Ludlowe were the top-two finishers in last year’s state open.

“Our focus going into championships has just been to put everything we’ve got out there every single practice leading up to states,” Chamberland said. “If the girls give it everything they’ve got day in and day out then I really can’t ask for more. Regardless of the scores at states I just want them to feel confident that they gave it their all each day and to be proud of how far they came this season.”

The Class L championship will take place at Jonathan Law high school in Milford, with the time to be announced.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.