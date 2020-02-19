Girls basketball stumbles, lose twice

Not too long ago, the Southington girls basketball team was celebrating its 15th win of the season with an epic comeback win over Glastonbury.

However, last week, the loss of Kelley Marshall and Allison Carr to injury began to catch up with the Lady Knights last week, wrapping up the regular season with a three-game losing streak.

Marshall and Carr were two of the Knights most consistent scorers for most of the season, so head coach Howie Hewitt and his team have had to make adjustments. Still, Southington could have come out on the winning side of two of their losses last week.

Tough loss to Farmington

Feb. 10 – It was a close affair throughout as no team ever led by more than six after each quarter. Southington battled after entering the fourth quarter down six but it wasn’t enough as Farmington escaped with the three-point win.

The freshmen were the ones that kept the Knights in it.

Jessica Carr had her first career double-double as she racked up 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with five steals. Gabby D’Angelo scored nine points, all of them coming from three-point range.

“We are seeing our freshmen playing more and more,” Hewitt said. “Some of the girls have leveled off and we want them to get back to where they were but others have stepped up. Jessica Carr has done all of it for us. Gabby is going to continue to get more and more minutes.”

Loss to Conard

Feb. 13 – Southington had its worst scoring output of the season in a 51-30 loss to Conard. The Knights’ offense kept them in it in the first half, as the Chieftains held a 23-17 halftime lead.

Then the offense began to slip, as Conard doubled Southington’s second half score to pull away. Southington was held to 10-of-40 from the field, including 8-of-29 from inside the three-point line.

Megan Mikosz led the Knights in scoring with eight to go with four rebounds. Jessica Carr had six points and four rebounds. D’Angelo cashed in a three-pointer to make it 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in her last two games.

Loss to Northwest Catholic

Feb. 17 – The regular season may not have ended the way Southington would have liked to, but the Lady Knights’ never quit, as was the case all season long.

Despite Northwest Catholic starting the game on a 16-0 run and shutting out Southington in the first quarter, the Knights were able to pull within eight at halftime. D’Angelo cashed a three-pointer with a hand in her face at the second quarter buzzer to take away the double-digit deficit.

While the Lions brought their lead back up to 11 to start the final period, Southington again showed its knack to make a fourth quarter comeback. The Knights outscored the Lions 17-10 in the quarter, but the deficit was just too big to overcome.

“Considering we were down two prominent players during this stretch, I thought we played very well,” Hewitt said. “I take responsibility for some of our offensive struggles but we are trying to find a rotation that works. But no matter how far we go down the bench, the effort is always there.”

The freshmen again led in scoring as Carr scored 12 to go with seven rebounds and four assists. D’Angelo scored nine points on three triples for the second time in three games while Brianna Harris cashed in two three-pointers of her own.

Southington finished the regular season with a 15-5 record.

Although the Knights thought they could win more, Hewitt said the team is still in high spirits and proud of its season.

“It is a long, long season and sometimes, you have to catch your breath,” Hewitt said.

“I expected a lot out of the girls this year and I am proud of the season they had. Obviously we feel terrible about the injuries but nobody is sulking. They are always upbeat but I think since they were winning for most of the season, they forgot what it was like to lose.”

Southington played in its first round matchup of the Central Connecticut Conference on Thursday. While the seedings were finalized after press time, the Knights started the tournament on the road. They entered this week ranked No. 9 in Class LL. The first round of the Class LL tournament begins March 2.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.