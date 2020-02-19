Boys Basketball: Knights snap 5-game losing streak, win twice

The Southington boys basketball team hit a rough patch in the season just two weeks ago.

But after losing five straight, the Blue Knights have won back-to-back games to officially clinch a playoff berth in Division II.

“As far as ending the losing streak and qualifying for the tournament, I think it is tremendous,” head coach John Cessario said. “These kids deserve to get extra games. They have earned their keep.”

Neither opponent last week could have been taken lightly. Farmington was the defending Division III state champion, while Conard beat Southington by 14 on Jan. 6 for their first loss of the season. However, the Knights overcame the odds and took down both on their home court.

Losing streak ends

Feb. 10 – The defending state champs had the lead after the first quarter, but Southington’s turn-around began in the second when they made five three-pointers and outscored the Indians 19-6 for a nine-point halftime lead.

Jared Kelly, Jake Napoli, and Joe Gaudio each made at least one triple in the second quarter, and Gaudio had all 11 of his points in the first half.

“Look at Joe Gaudio, who winds up having a season-high 11 points in the first half,” Cessario said. “For me it is an all-time high and a natural high because he deserves it. Then we have a backup point guard in Nick Marecki who came in and didn’t turn the ball over. That was one of the biggest things I took away from this game.”

Farmington’s Grayson Herr tried to keep his team in it in the fourth quarter and he brought it to within six with a contested three late, but Southington made their free throws when they needed to. The Knights shot 10-of-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth to seal the win.

Napoli led the Knights with 20 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Kelly had 16 points and seven assists.

“To beat a former champion like Farmington, with a heck of a lot of great coaches and players, it is a testament to our fellas for answering the bell,” Cessario said. “I think we played as hard tonight as we did in some of our games last week. We were able to make a few more shots tonight and we only had three glaring second half turnovers. We can win as long as we don’t give other teams extra opportunities.”

Redemption win over Conard

Feb. 13 – Last time Southington and Conard played, Conard was able to pull away in the second half and hold their lead in the fourth quarter. The Knights made sure that would not happen twice.

Southington trailed after each of the first three quarters, including a six-point deficit entering the fourth. Then the Knights’ defense stepped up, as they allowed just four baskets in the quarter, including just one from beyond the arc. After allowing four triples in the first, they allowed just four in the final three quarters.

Southington again went 10-of-12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, including a perfect combined 9-0f-9 from Marecki and Dylan Olson.

Napoli led all scorers with 17 points to go with six rebounds. Olson finished with 11 points while Aeden Derrick had six points and eight rebounds.

Southington entered this week tied for 13th in the Central Connecticut Conference. The top 16 teams will advance to the conference tournament, which is set to begin next week.

The Knights played at Wethersfield (8-9) on Tuesday. They play at Hall (4-13) tonight at 6:45 p.m. before hosting Cheshire tomorrow night at 6:45 p.m. Southington will wrap up the regular season and celebrate their senior night on Monday when they host Northwest Catholic at 6:45 p.m.

