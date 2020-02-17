Town seeks poll workers for primaries, Election Day

The Southington election department is seeking poll workers to help manage the voting process during the upcoming federal, state, and local primaries and elections.

The poll workers needed are to fill the positions as moderators, assistant registrars, checkers, ballot clerks and tabulator tenders.

These are all paid positions. Training is provided by the Southington election department.

Workers will be required to work during the 2020 primaries on Tuesday, April 28 and on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The work day runs from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone interested in working should contact the Southington election department at (860) 276-6268. Their office in the town hall is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the election, visit the election department page at www.southington.org/content/17216/17323/default.aspx