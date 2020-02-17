New dean of students hired by schools

The Bristol Board of Education announced the appointment of Tanya Bulls as an elementary dean of students, serving at South Side and Stafford elementary schools.

Bulls comes to Bristol from Waterbury Public Schools, where she has served in various capacities since 2003.

Most recently, she served as the lead teacher/administrator for the Extended School Hours Enrichment Program and school social worker at John G. Gilmartin Elementary School.

Prior to that, Bulls served as the interim supervising vice principal at John G. Gilmartin, M.M. Generali, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary Schools.

Bulls holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree, and sixth year certification in educational leadership.

She is currently working towards obtaining her doctorate in social work from Southern Connecticut State University.