Southington chamber plans Tuscany excursion in October

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is offering a fully escorted tour of Tuscany, Italy, this October and is encouraging members of the public to attend an informational session about the trip on Feb. 24 at the Southington Public Library.

The trip is open to anyone, anywhere. It is not restricted to chamber members nor residents of Southington.

The trip is being offered in partnership with Chamber International Destinations, a group that has been offering trips around the world for 20 years.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to discover all that Tuscany has to offer,” said chamber president Barbara Coleman-Hekeler. “We will take it all in as the Southington Chamber of Commerce brings the dream of traveling to Tuscany to life.”

The chamber is encouraging the public to attend the informational session at the library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in order to hear from representatives from Chamber International Destinations and learn more about the itinerary of the trip.

“Just for attending the informational session, participants will receive a free supplemental trip to Cinque Terre and a $100 credit towards the Tuscany trip,” said Coleman-Hekeler. That’s a $500 savings per couple.”

Tuscany, Italy is emerging as a business center, home to thriving businesses in the furniture, leather, fashion and manufacturing industries.

”These businesses keep the region in the 21st century, while the people and culture keep one foot in the past,” said chamber officials in a press release. “If romance, tradition and culture are your idea of an ideal vacation, then Tuscany is for you. On the other hand, if shopping and the fast pace of a thriving city are your style, you will also find it in the Tuscany region of Italy.”

The group will depart on Oct. 27. And return Nov. 5, with a two-night extension available.

Coleman-Hekeler said one of the positive features of the trip is that the group will stay in one hotel during the entirety of the trip, and will be with one tour guide for the whole trip.

Highlights include Florence, Pisa and Lucca, Siena, Cinque Terre (optional), San Gimignano, Chianti Region and Montecatini.

The trip is all-inclusive at a cost of $2,999 per person with a $100 deposit made by March 31.

For more information, interested guests are strongly encouraged to attend the session at the library. Call the chamber at (860) 628-8036 with any questions.