Obituary: Patricia (Goff) Williamson, 78

Patricia (Goff) Williamson, 78, of Brewster, Massachusetts, formerly of Barrington, Illinois, beloved wife of Glenn Williamson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Patricia was born in Bristol, CT on September 10, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Osgood) Goff.

She attended Thomas H. Patterson, Bristol Eastern High School and graduated from DeWitt Hall Junior College. Patricia began her work career in banking; transitioning to the new home building business where she thrived in the sales and marketing arena for many years. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her two beloved daughters; Gretchen Barcus and her husband Thomas of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, and Ellen Struber and her husband Scott of Washington, DC. As with her parents, Patricia is pre-deceased by her sister, Mary Jane Goff.

She will be remembered for her endless generosity, welcoming smile, loving heart, fighting spirit, and brilliant mind. To know her was to love her.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at West Cemetery, 49 Pound Street, Bristol, CT at 11 AM.

Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT is assisting the family with arrangements.

