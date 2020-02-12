Southington police blotter for the Feb. 14 edition

The Southington Police announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 31 to Thursday, Feb. 6
Friday, Jan. 31
- Tyler Humel, 19, of 1197 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, was charged with improper lane usage and injury/property damage.
- Thomas Ciccio Amato, 21, was charged with two charges of second degree breach of peace, two charges of second degree threatening, interfering with an emergency call, third degree assault, first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Tasha Vocatura, 32, of 12 Luciano Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
- Karissa Pane, 29, of 500 Pleasant St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Tara Bromley, 30, of 16 Garrigus Ct., Wolcott, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Sunday, Feb. 2
- Emily Aviles, 31, of 45 Maple St., Plainville, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Travis DiBenedetto, 38, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Sean Reardon, 26, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Talisha Rivera, 22, of 625 Queen St., Southington, was charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
Monday, Feb. 3
Advertisement
- Ilvin Sanchez, 30, of 69 Springdale Ave., Meriden, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Shawn Milner, 29, of 21 Mercier Ave., Bristol, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance and interfering with officers, first degree failure to appear, and two charges of probation violation.
- Kristopher Harriman, 41, of 49 Union St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Palmer Willard, 59, of 190 Washington St., Forestville, was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Karina Ford, 22, of 464 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Tamika Luzmoor, 37, of 18 Munchausen Ave., Bristol, was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Brandon Luzmoor, 35, of 55 Rose St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny, interfering with officers, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, Feb. 6
- Alexander Fritz, 42, of 207 Mulberry St., Plantsville, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Timothy Delaney, 22, of 208 West Center St., Southington, was charged with risk of injury to a child, second degree breach of peace and public indecency.